Sioux Falls Canaries sweep Sioux City Explorers in Wednesday doubleheader

SIOUX FALLS — The Sioux Falls Canaries completed a doubleheader sweep on Wednesday over the Sioux City Explorers. In Game 2, the Canaries beat the X's 4-3 at Sioux Falls Stadium.

The second game was dominated by the theme of starting pitching and home runs as both starters went six, and each team hit a pair of homers.

The first run of the game however came on Trey Martin’s double, and Chase Harris scored on the play. He led off the game with a single.

However, the Canaries in the second took the lead on a two-run homer from Shamoy Christopher and added to it in the third on Jabari Henry’s solo shot, going ahead 3-1.

But it was the Explorers turn to use the long ball. Solo shots from Gabe Snyder in the fourth and Zack Kone in the fifth tied the game at three.

The game remained tied until extra innings. Sioux City was unable to score in the top of the eighth after Chase Harris, the automatic runner at second, was thrown out trying to tag up to third on a foul pop out to the first baseman.

It took Sioux Falls just one batter to walk it off as Henry singled to right-center field, scoring Wyatt Ulrich from second to win the game for Sioux Falls.