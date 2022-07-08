Sioux Falls Canaries sweep Sioux City Explorers

SIOUX FALLS — The Sioux Falls Canaries finished off a three game sweep of the Sioux City Explorers on Thursday, running away with a 10-4 win.

The Canaries jumped out in front early after the teams swapped runs in the bottom of the first and top of the second. With two outs Wyatt Ulrich reached on an infield single which was followed by a base hit from Jabari Henry. Trey Michalczewski reached on an infield single to score a run before Aaron Takacs blasted a grand slam to right field putting the Canaries out front 6-1.

All the damage was done to Explorers starter Tyler Beardsley (2-3), who settled down after the initial bumpy start. He went five innings, gave up the six runs on seven hits with five walks and three strikeouts.

Sioux City climbed back into the game, scoring a single run in each of the next three consecutive innings. A Trey Martin RBI single in the third, Nate Samson with a sacrifice fly in the fourth and an Ademar Rifaela RBI single in the fifth made it a 6-4 game and got Sioux City within striking distance.

The Canaries put the game away in the seventh, after Sioux City loaded the bases with three of their nine walks on the night, Zane Gurwitz emptied the bases with a double to push the Canaries lead back up to 9-4.

An Ozzie Martinez solo home run finished off the scoring at 10-4.