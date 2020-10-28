SPORTS BRIEFS: Explorers sign first two players to 2021 roster

Harris did not play in 2020.

Zawada was one of the first players to sign with Sioux City for the eventually canceled 2020 campaign. After the American Association dispersal draft, Zawada was signed as a free agent by the St. Paul Saints. Zawada played in five games for St. Paul before landing on the injured list, he was later placed on waivers and claimed by Sioux Falls where he went on to play in three games for the Canaries. In total Zawada appeared in eight total games in 2020, hitting .364 with a home run, a double, three RBIs as well as drawing three walks.

Playing for Sioux City in 2019, he was one of only two X’s hitters that hit double digit home runs, with Jose Sermo being the other one. In 77 games, Zawada hit for a .263 average with 48 RBIs, and 37 runs scored. He showcased more of his power with 20 doubles.

USD learns volleyball schedule

SIOUX FALLS – The Summit League has announced the 16-match league slate for the 2021 spring volleyball season.

The nine-member league will play each other twice in back-to-back contests at one site on one weekend. The nine-week season will see each member school receive one open week.