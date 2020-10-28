SPORTS BRIEFS: Explorers sign first two players to 2021 roster

X's sign Harris, Zawada
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers have re-signed outfielders Chase Harris and Sebastian Zawada for the 2021 season.
Chase Harris will be entering his sixth professional season and first with the Explorers.
Harris should be a familiar name to some around the American Association as he has played for both the Lincoln Saltdogs and Gary SouthShore Railcats. During his time previously playing in the American Association during the 2016 and 2017 seasons he played in 159 games, hit for a .259 average, while driving in 45 RBIs, 78 runs, hitting 19 doubles and six homers. He stole 38 bases in 51 attempts giving him a 75% stolen base percentage. In 2017 he led the Railcats in games played (96) and stolen bases (27).
A native of Boise, Idaho, the final two years of his collegiate career took place at the University of New Mexico where he played in 117 games hitting .348 with 13 home runs, 26 doubles, 111 RBIs, 103 runs scored and stole 32 bases. It earned him District VIII Player of the year honors, first team All-Mountain West, and was named to three different All-American teams.
He was drafted in the 14th round of the 2014 MLB draft by the Philadelphia Phillies. Spending two seasons in Philadelphia’s farm system reaching as high as high-A Clearwater. In those two seasons he hit for a .250 average across 122 games, driving in 31 runners, scoring 45 times himself and stealing 28 bases.
Harris did not play in 2020.
Zawada was one of the first players to sign with Sioux City for the eventually canceled 2020 campaign. After the American Association dispersal draft, Zawada was signed as a free agent by the St. Paul Saints. Zawada played in five games for St. Paul before landing on the injured list, he was later placed on waivers and claimed by Sioux Falls where he went on to play in three games for the Canaries. In total Zawada appeared in eight total games in 2020, hitting .364 with a home run, a double, three RBIs as well as drawing three walks.
Playing for Sioux City in 2019, he was one of only two X’s hitters that hit double digit home runs, with Jose Sermo being the other one. In 77 games, Zawada hit for a .263 average with 48 RBIs, and 37 runs scored. He showcased more of his power with 20 doubles.
USD learns volleyball schedule
SIOUX FALLS – The Summit League has announced the 16-match league slate for the 2021 spring volleyball season.
The nine-member league will play each other twice in back-to-back contests at one site on one weekend. The nine-week season will see each member school receive one open week.
The South Dakota Coyotes' open week will be in Week 1 before opening the conference slate with a road trip to Grand Forks with games on Feb. 7-8 against North Dakota.
South Dakota will open the home portion of league play on Feb. 14-15 against Omaha.
The Coyotes will also host North Dakota State (Feb. 21-22), Oral Roberts (March 5-6) and Kansas City (March 19-20).
Road contests include at South Dakota State (Feb. 28-March 1), Denver (March 12-13) and Western Illinois (March 26-27).
Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!
Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week.