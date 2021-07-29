SPORTS BRIEFS: Hedges gem delivers rubber game to Sioux City

Hedges quiets Goldeyes
SIOUX CITY – Behind the right arm of Zach Hedges the Sioux City Explorers took the rubber game from the Winnipeg Goldeyes on Thursday, by a final score of 2-0.
Hedges (6-4) completely shut down the Winnipeg Goldeyes offense from start to finish, he tossed season high eight innings and collected a season high six strikeouts. He walked only one and gave up five singles in his shut out performance.
Winnipeg had multiple runners on base just twice when Hedges was on the mound and he used three double plays as his defense was sharp behind him.
For the most part the veteran was going toe to toe with Dylan Burns (0-1). The Goldeyes rookie was making the first start of his professional career and matched Hedges through the first four innings. He eventually was saddled with the loss as he surrendered two runs on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts.
Those two runs came in the bottom of the fifth, as Sioux City got a lead off single and a walk to put two men aboard. After a pop out and a strikeout it was Chris Clare who gave the Explorers their only runs of the night, tucking a line drive just fair down the left field line scoring both base runners to give Sioux City a 2-0 lead.
It stayed that way until the ninth, after Hedges left the game Sioux City turned the game over to the bullpen, Max Kuhns delivered the first two outs of the ninth inning with a strikeout and a ground out but after he allowed a single to Max Murphy to bring the powerful Kyle Martin to the plate, manager Steve Montgomery brought in lefty Jose Velez. Velez needed only a single pitch to retire Martin and end the game, to claim his first save of the season.
The X’s now have four shutout victories this season, and improved to 5-1 for the homestand, which continues Friday night with the Gary SouthShore RailCats coming to town.
Nets draft Zegarowski
BROOKLYN, N.Y.. — Marcus Zegarowski became Creighton's fourth men's basketball player in seven years to be selected in the NBA Draft on Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., when the 6-foot-2 point guard was drafted No. 49 overall by the Brooklyn Nets.
Zegarowski is the second Creighton product ever drafted by the Nets franchise, joining Kyle Korver who was picked 51st in 2003. Past players selected 49th overall in the NBA Draft include James Jones (2003) and Eddie Johnson (1977).
A Hamilton, Mass., native, Zegarowski averaged 15.8 points and 4.2 assists per game as a junior. He led the BIG EAST with 80 three-pointers and 2.76 three-pointers per game en route to First Team All-BIG EAST accolades, as well as All-District plaudits from the NABC and USBWA. Zegarowski also named an Honorable Mention All-American by the Associated Press following the season after earning Preseason First Team All-America acclaim by Basketball Times, Blue Ribbon CBB Yearbook and Stadium.
