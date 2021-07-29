SPORTS BRIEFS: Hedges gem delivers rubber game to Sioux City

Hedges quiets Goldeyes

SIOUX CITY – Behind the right arm of Zach Hedges the Sioux City Explorers took the rubber game from the Winnipeg Goldeyes on Thursday, by a final score of 2-0.

Hedges (6-4) completely shut down the Winnipeg Goldeyes offense from start to finish, he tossed season high eight innings and collected a season high six strikeouts. He walked only one and gave up five singles in his shut out performance.

Winnipeg had multiple runners on base just twice when Hedges was on the mound and he used three double plays as his defense was sharp behind him.

For the most part the veteran was going toe to toe with Dylan Burns (0-1). The Goldeyes rookie was making the first start of his professional career and matched Hedges through the first four innings. He eventually was saddled with the loss as he surrendered two runs on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts.

Those two runs came in the bottom of the fifth, as Sioux City got a lead off single and a walk to put two men aboard. After a pop out and a strikeout it was Chris Clare who gave the Explorers their only runs of the night, tucking a line drive just fair down the left field line scoring both base runners to give Sioux City a 2-0 lead.