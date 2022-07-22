Steve Montgomery becomes Explorers' winningest manager on Thursday

When Thomas McIlraith struck out the final batter on Thursday night in Lincoln, Nebraska, Sioux City Explorers manager had an emotional handshake with pitching coach Bobby Post.

Montgomery realized the magnitude of a 7-4 win over the Saltdogs. He had just passed longtime X’s manager Ed Nottle on the all-time wins list.

Montgomery won his 427th game at Haymarket Park, and he knew that he was close. But, when it actually happened, he thanked his coaching staff and his players.

After all, said “Mongo,” it’s them who helped the eight-year manager get to the 400-plus wins.

“I was 39 years old and they took a chance on a guy who never managed, and I got to give credit to (X’s owner) John Roost and (former general manager) Shane Tritz for what they saw in me,” Montgomery said. “We’ve been fortunate enough to have seven or eight that have gone from us and made their major league debuts. We just try to get the players better and get them to reach their ultimate goal.

“You appreciate the guys, because they come here and they want to win,” Montgomery added. “That’s what independent baseball is all about. I know it’s about us providing an opportunity for them to get out and have a chance to get back to the minors and get back to a major league organization, but we have to do it with a winning atmosphere.”

With the win, Mongo bumped up his winning percentage to .564. He’s lost 330 games in the eight years while being the X’s manager.

Of course, Montgomery wanted to give credit to Nottle, who was the first manager for the Explorers and ended up managing 10 seasons here.

Mongo played against Nottle-managed teams.

“I was very fortunate to see Ed a couple different times in Sioux City,” Montgomery said. “He laid down the expectations and he laid down the groundwork for this great organization. Every time I see him, he tells me how great and how much I’ve turned it around and I just thank him every time for making this what it is today.”

Montgomery turned to Post, a man who has been with Montgomery all eight years at Lewis and Clark Park.

They have had several conversations in Mongo’s office, and in the offseason, there have been several phone conversations between the two men.

In fact, going into the 2014 season, the two talked over 2,000 times. Most of those phone calls didn’t include baseball.

“If I’m Batman, he’s my Robin,” Montgomery said. “I can’t give him enough credit.”

Montgomery also was surprised by his family and Post’s family after the game.

The game was decided late, and the Explorers scored three runs in the ninth inning to clinch the five-game series win over the Saltdogs.

Sebastian Zawada led off the ninth inning with a solo home run off Matt Cronin, while Shane Podsednik scored on an error by Lincoln first baseman Randy Norris.

Trey Martin then scored Danny Amaral on a sacrifice fly.

“Sebastian put a good swing on the ball,” Montgomery said. “He didn’t miss it. And then we were able to get those insurance runs and stretch that inning. Yeah, big, big swing by Zawada.”

Montgomery didn’t enjoy the celebration for too long.

He said that he was going to spend the majority of the late-night bus ride on Milwaukee, the X’s opponent for the weekend in Franklin, Wisconsin.

The Explorers will be on the road for another week yet. After playing the Milkmen this weekend, Sioux City goes back up Interstate 94 to play Fargo-Moorhead to begin next week.

The X’s will return home next Friday for a three-game series against the Chicago Dogs.

Marlins pick up Rando

The Explorers on Thursday transferred the contract of catcher Tyler Rando over to the Miami Marlins organization, thus ending the Gonzaga grad’s time with the Explorers.

Rando hit in the clean-up spot in Montgomery’s lineup. He played in 15 games with Sioux City, and the Gonzaga grad was .422 with one home run and six RBIs.

Last year with the Zags, Rando hit .315 with eight homers and 37 RBIs.

“The kid deserves it,” said Montgomery of Rando heading for the Miami farm system. “What he was able to do, come in and the numbers he put up, they were gaudy. His outs were loud. I told him I was really proud of him and I hope he gets to the big leagues. If not, make me your first phone call and we’ll help you get back.”