SIOUX CITY -- Three games into a semifinal American Association playoff series, many of the qualities that made the Sioux City Explorers the league’s winningest team are simply not in evidence.
As a result, the Kansas City T-Bones are one win away from ending the Explorers season after prevailing 5-2 Friday night in a pivotal Game 3, gaining a 2-1 advantage in a series that regular season records certainly projected the X’s as a definite favorite.
The Explorers, the fourth 70-game winner in league history at 71-29, won nine games more than a Kansas City team whose 62-37 record was scond best in the 12-team circuit.
However, that impressive season featured things like a clutch-hitting offense that led the Association in batting, runs scored and few times striking out.
Three games into this series, though, the Explorers have totaled just eight runs. Meanwhile, after striking out 48 times fewer than any other team, Sioux City batters have chased bad pitches time after time, fanning 26 times.
The bullpen that fortified the X’s league-leading 3.41 earned run average also failed them in a game that was tied 2-2 after six innings, surrendering two bases-loaded walks and a wild pitch to allow the T-Bones to collect their three-run triumph.
“We’re not getting the hits with runners in scoring position,’’ said X’s Manager Steve Montgomery. “We’ve just got to find a way to force Game 5. We’ve been here before with our backs against the wall. We’ll see what kind of team we are. We’ve just got to get some momentum on our side and continue to ride that.
“I’ve won series when I’ve been down 2-0, I’ve won series when I was down 2-1 and I’ve lost series when I was up two games to none. So, anything can happen.’’
“This is a good team we’re playing, this is not over by any means,’’ said Kansas City Manager Joe Calfapietra. “They’re all key at this point. We’re here to try to win a series and we’ve got to win (one) game.’’
Much like the T-Bones 4-2 win in Game 2 Wednesday, an outstanding bullpen shut the Explorers out for the last four innings.
For the Explorers, rookie of the year Justin Vernia got little run support for the second outing in a row, allowing just two runs in 5 2/3 innings while getting a no-decision. Vernia had posted a league-tying 12 wins while his team won 18 starts in a row after a loss in his season debut. However, that streak ended last Sunday in a 4-2 road loss to Wichita.
The X’s opened the scoring in the second inning after Dean Green drew a one-out walk. Jay Baum’s bouncer forced Green at second base and then Baum stole second before an RBI single from Blake Schmit.
Kansas City answered in the top of the third with Ryan Brett’s one-out home run, his first in 30 games since joining the T-Bones. It was the first of three hits on the night for the K.C. leadoff batter who is no relation to Kansas City Royals great George Brett.
The T-Bones’ starting pitcher, Hunter Adkins, had been rocked for 17 runs in his last two appearances, including a 14-5 loss to the Explorers on Aug. 27. On this night, however, the X’s managed just four singles off Adkins, who exited early after issuing three straight two-out walks in the bottom of the fifth, forcing home a run that put the hosts back in front 2-1.
Vernia allowed a leadoff walk to Noah Perio, Jr., in the sixth inning and then retired the next two batters before a base hit by Alay Lago ended his night.
Lefthander Patrick Schuster, an ex-major leaguer, uncorked a wild pitch on his first delivery to lefthanded hitting Danny Hayes, who wound up drawing a four-pitch walk to load the bases. Parker Markel took over and allowed the T-Bones to square things again, also uncorking a wild pitch on his first pitch to let Perio scoot home.
Things got decidedly worse for Markel in the top of the seventh, when the guests’ scored the two runs that gave them the win. Oddly enough, Kansas City’s first three batters in the inning all reached base on batted balls that didn’t reach the infield dirt.
The X’s had no play by the time shortstop Nate Samson charged in to glove Brett’s lightly hit bouncer. Mason Davis, attempting to sacrifice, dropped down a perfect drag bunt to the right side for another infield hit. Then, a tapper in front of the plate was fielded by Markel, whose throw to Jay Baum, covering first, was knocked from Baum’s glove for his first of two errors.
With the bases loaded, Markel forced home the inning’s two runs with back-to-back walks.
The T-Bones added an unearned insurance run in the top of the ninth after an intentional with first base unoccupied wound up backfiring on the X’s. Baum’s second miscue came with one out on sharply hit grounder by Perio, who moved up on a ground ball. After Keith Curcio was awarded first, Alay Lago’s single up the middle made it a three-run game.
Lefthander Ian McKinney, a hard-luck 2-2 in nine starts despite a solid 3.19 ERA, was penciled in as Saturday’s Game 4 starter, facing Jared Mortensen, who is 0-1 with a 6.14 ERA in four starts since being acquired from the Cleburne Railroaders.