TERRY HERSOM: American Association will look a little different in 2021

If memory serves, this agreement hadn’t been possible in the not-too-distant past because Major League Baseball had required big-league clubs to put a little more distance between themselves and any of their farm teams.

Even though there were times when the Saints would draw bigger crowds than the Twins on evenings when both played at home, the new arrangement certainly makes plenty of sense. After all, if Minnesota wanted to promote a Triple-A prospect any time in the last 13 years, they had to ship him in from their affiliate in Rochester, N.Y., which has now become the Washington Nationals’ Class AAA partner.

St. Paul definitely deserves a place among affiliated baseball’s premier franchises. After all, in most recent years the Saints ranked fifth or sixth in professional baseball for attendance below the major league level. They trailed only four of five of the 30 Class AAA teams with consistent season averages of over 8,000 customers per game.

Good as this news has been for the Saints, it wasn’t such a lucky break for baseball journeyman George Tsamis, who had managed St. Paul for the last 18 seasons and is now, last I heard, shopping for a job at age 53.