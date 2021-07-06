TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Hoping to see more fans out at X's games

Still, I’ve seen plenty of major league baseball and I’m well aware that’s as good as it gets. Time and again, though, I’ve watched major league-level play right here in River City ever since a cornfield turned into our ballpark in 1993 for a modest construction cost of $3.5 million.

From the now-defunct Northern League to the 16-year-old American Association, scores of players ranging from overlooked prospects to major league veterans have played their hearts out in front of crowds that are disturbingly small.

We’ve forgotten or never knew what had been missing from our Sioux City summers for over three decades this area went without the benefit of professional baseball.

Ed Nottle, the X’s first manager, often took umbrage when people would ask if some of his players were good enough to play “pro ball.’’ He’d respond with something like “how many people do you know who are getting paid to play baseball?’’ No one in our 12-team league is an amateur.

I don’t buy it that younger people have lost interest in the game. Many of them flock to Omaha or head off on vacations to big-league parks, where they’re all too willing to spend hundreds of dollars on tickets, concessions and souvenirs. What we have here is a tremendous bargain we perpetually threaten to lose.