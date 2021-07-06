TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Hoping to see more fans out at X's games

SIOUX CITY – A three-day trip to Omaha last week just happened to coincide with the championship series in the College World Series unfolding there downtown.
Family was the focus of this mini-vacation, but I still managed to catch most of all three contests on television without absorbing any of the price-gouging the greedy National Collegiate Athletic Association has come to master.
Want to see the Chicago Cubs host the Philadelphia Phillies for a four-game major league series that began Monday? Even after another walloping on Monday marked a 10th consecutive loss, tickets for the final three contests ran for as little as $37, according to ticketiq.com.
This had absolutely nothing to do with the nosedive from a first-place 42-33 record to a 42-43 mark under rookie manager David Ross, the former “Dancing With The Stars’’ winner who has never managed Little Leaguers let alone big-league talent.
At any rate, compare the Wrigley Field admission price to the NCAA’s $300 tickets to see college players duke it out in Omaha’s TD Ameritrade Park. This 24,000-seat facility cost $131 million to build before opening in 2011, by the way.
The three-day MLB draft gets under way Sunday and a projected Top 50 picks includes 20 high school seniors and just three individuals – all of them right-handed pitchers -- from the two teams that reached the CWS Finals. Champion Mississippi State has Will Bednar, ranked 31st, while runner-up Vanderbilt’s Jack Leiter is picked to go second and Kumar Rocker is also a top-10 probable.
Affiliated baseball will likely take a shot at five Mississippi Staters and I’d imagine Vandy’s anticipated selections are somewhere in that neighborhood.
The bottom line: Very few College World Series performers this year have the skillsets necessary to be drafted in any of MLB’s 20 rounds of choices, which is half the 40 rounds that were the norm in the last several pre-pandemic years.
Just 90 minutes up the road, the Sioux City Explorers are playing their 28th season in an independent league that has kept hopes alive for dozens of former first-round draft choices. Even with tickets ranging from just $8 to $13 at Lewis and Clark Park, Siouxlanders stay away in droves every year.
I realize this isn’t a nationally televised event and it often captures stars on the rise rather than players whose dream needs a shot in the arm. I’m even a little sorry that I incessantly gripe about the Explorers’ attendance and occasionally roll my eyes when people tell me this just doesn’t interest them.
Still, I’ve seen plenty of major league baseball and I’m well aware that’s as good as it gets. Time and again, though, I’ve watched major league-level play right here in River City ever since a cornfield turned into our ballpark in 1993 for a modest construction cost of $3.5 million.
From the now-defunct Northern League to the 16-year-old American Association, scores of players ranging from overlooked prospects to major league veterans have played their hearts out in front of crowds that are disturbingly small.
We’ve forgotten or never knew what had been missing from our Sioux City summers for over three decades this area went without the benefit of professional baseball.
Ed Nottle, the X’s first manager, often took umbrage when people would ask if some of his players were good enough to play “pro ball.’’ He’d respond with something like “how many people do you know who are getting paid to play baseball?’’ No one in our 12-team league is an amateur.
I don’t buy it that younger people have lost interest in the game. Many of them flock to Omaha or head off on vacations to big-league parks, where they’re all too willing to spend hundreds of dollars on tickets, concessions and souvenirs. What we have here is a tremendous bargain we perpetually threaten to lose.
Given the interest level I’ve seen here, I marvel at how seventh-year X’s skipper Steve Montgomery has pieced together four playoff teams in his last five seasons. That matches the franchise total for the 21 seasons before he was hired. And his team this year is on track to make that five playoff trips in six tries.
Mindful that the Explorers campaign in their league’s smallest market, league officials have generously awarded them July 4th home dates in all but one of their 28 seasons (2003). They’ve also scheduled 25 consecutive home games on July 3rd. Without the post-game fireworks these dates include, the season attendance average would suffer significantly.
Last Saturday, which was July 3, the game drew a crowd of 3,053. That’s quite an improvement over anything the club has drawn this year, but the number was higher 17 years in a row before that.
July 3rd attendance has actually exceeded July 4th crowds every year but one since the actual holiday brought 101 more customers through the turnstiles in the year 2000. This was also the case after Independence Day on Sunday saw 2,902 turn out.
The dip on Saturday was influenced in part by the conflict with the highly popular “Saturday In The Park’’ festivities, a freebie if you don’t want anything to eat or drink. But 76-year-old rock star John Fogerty, who hadn’t performed in over a year before headlining at Grandview Park, was heading elsewhere on Sunday. So, I’m confused here, as well.
Sunday’s 13-7 win over the Kane County Cougars, a dangerous team from suburban Chicago, was the 12th win in the last 15 July 4th home games. But many who came mainly for the post-game entertainment grew weary with a contest that was dragged out to three hours and 50 minutes.
Take away a June 25 forfeit win and the X’s other 41 games have averaged nearly three hours and 36 minutes. Baseball purist that I am, I appreciate how this is not a sport for people who worry about time.
Then again, I’m often wish some things could be done to speed it up just a little. I’m also not thrilled with the weary promotion that makes a big deal out of foul balls. Twenty businesses sponsor signage on the outfield wall, yet only one gets several plugs that fans have mocked more and more.
To be truthful, there aren’t many negatives to discuss when it comes to a venue where numerous improvements have taken place in recent years. A newly renovated field is beautiful, the new parking lot was long overdue and I applaud the city and team owner John Roost for their continued support.
Sure wish a few more of you would feel the same.
Former Journal sports editor Terry Hersom can be reached at terrencewhersom@gmail.com.