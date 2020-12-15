TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Luke Yoder comes back to upgrade Sioux City Explorers infield turf

Yoder, now 48, was just 23 when he was hired by former X’s general manager Tim Utrup. He was prepared to stay three or four seasons while learning more about his business. However, he was promptly scooped up by the Iowa Cubs in Des Moines, the major league Cubs’ top farm club.

After four seasons at Principal Park, he landed his first big league job as the head groundskeeper with the Pittsburgh Pirates, building the new field as the team prepared to move from Three Rivers Stadium to their new home at PNC Park.

After just three seasons in Pittsburgh, Yoder was hired to tackle a new field for the San Diego Padres, where he worked the next 12 years.

It was in 2015, shortly after marrying his wife, Lori, he opted to leave California and move back to Greenville, S.C., where he grew up.

“We wanted to start a family and we wanted to be closer to our immediate family, where we had the kind of support we didn’t have in California,’’ said Yoder, who has two daughters, ages 4 and 2, and plenty of close family to make life more fulfilling.

His job with DuraEdge isn’t an easy one, but it allows him more quality time at home. That doesn’t mean he’s not traveling quite a bit.