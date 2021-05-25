TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Sioux City Explorers already sending players to affiliated baseball

SIOUX CITY – It’ll take 112 days to play their 100-game American Association baseball schedule and the Sioux City Explorers enjoyed the first of their 12 slated days off on Monday, sporting a 4-2 record that equals the best thus far in the 12-team league.
Play resumed Tuesday night, when the Kansas City Monarchs, formerly the T-Bones, began a three-game series here that will finish off a season-opening nine-game homestand.
Manager Steve Montgomery, who has put together four playoff teams in his last five seasons with the X’s, was happy to be back at the ballpark after the coronavirus forced Sioux City and five other Association rivals to sit out their 2020 seasons.
Happy or not, though, the intensely competitive Montgomery complained of a splitting headache he attributed to stress. The season’s first six games have thrown up a few red flags despite a start that has seen the Explorers lead the league in pitching and take the early lead in the six-team South Division.
Hit by a pitch on Saturday, all-time X’s hits leader Michael Lang suffered a bone bruise to his left hand and was out of the lineup Sunday, when his teammates salvaged a 7-5 win over the Milwaukee Milkmen.
The Milkmen, who emerged as champion in a six-team, 60-game schedule last summer, boast seven returning regulars and are one of three teams sitting atop the North Division standings with 4-2 records.
Montgomery’s concerns included news that the X’s Nick Belzer, who worked five shutout innings in a 3-1 loss on Friday, has been signed by the Milwaukee Brewers and created a sudden opening in the starting rotation.
“Whoever moves the least amount of players (to major league affiliates) wins this league this year,’’ declared Montgomery, who has lost a league-high 24 players to major league organizations since the end of the 2015 season.
Much as “Mongo” likes to see his people get these opportunities, it has left him scrambling year after year to fill the vacancies. He’ll fill Belzer’s slot with Xavier Altamirano, a 26-year-old Tucson native who starred at Oral Roberts before five seasons in the Athletics farm system.
“He’s been in camp,’’ said Montgomery. “I’ve just had him on the inactive list.’’
That two-man “list’’ also includes former major league outfielder Eury Perez, who injured an Achilles tendon while preparing for the season and isn’t expected to play this year.
Earlier this month, pitcher Kent Hasler was picked up by the Brewers and speedy second baseman D.J. Burt has been grabbed by the Diamondbacks.
“There’s nothing out there right now,’’ insisted the Sioux City skipper, who has expressed such concerns in the past and somehow came up with several thoroughly capable replacements.
Worth noting, incidentally, was relief pitcher Anthony Bender’s recent promotion to the Miami Marlins, where he has been excellent in eight appearances, allowing no runs while striking out 11 batters in 8.2 innings.
Bender is the fifth former Explorer to reach the majors since 2019. First baseman John Nogowski (Cardinals) is still with the big-league team, but infielder Ryan Court and pitchers Parker Markel and Tayler Scott have all returned to the minors.
The most productive newcomer in the Sioux City lineup has been first baseman Jared Walker, whose 12 RBIs in his first six games easily leads the league. Walker, also tied for first in homers with four, has been named 2021’s first American Association batter of the week.
Meanwhile, it has been a slow start for veteran X’s stars Nate Samson (.208), Jose Sermo (.200) and Lang (.125), who were a combined 11 of 60 at the plate (a .183 average) prior to Tuesday.
“They’re struggling right now, but that’s to be expected, not getting a lot of at-bats last year,’’ said Montgomery. “We just have to try and figure it out. I think they’re trying to do too much.’’
Pitching has been the story thus far with a staff earned run average of 2.33 easily leading the league (Fargo-Moorhead is second at 2.82). Seven of the X’s 14 pitchers have combined to log 21.1 shutout innings.
Closer than things may be to something normal, there are a couple of funky wrinkles to this year’s American Association landscape.
For openers, there’s the departure of the St. Paul Saints, who had been one of three surviving charter members from what began in 1993 as the six-team Northern League. That leaves only Sioux City and Sioux Falls from the original roster.
St. Paul, of course, has left the Association to become the top farm club (AAA) of the Minnesota Twins. And, to fill their spot, the league picked up the Houston Apollos, a travel team that will play all 100 of its games on the road.
Since the Apollos are a Southern Division rival scheduled to play 12 games with the X’s, that will mean six extra home games for Sioux City, which will play 56 times at home and 44 on the road.
The Explorers will play 12 games with each of the other teams from the South except Sioux Falls, who they’ll take on 14 times – seven at home, seven away. That leaves 38 games against the six teams from the North with three home and three away against four clubs and a total of seven games each with Chicago and the Kane County Cougars, a former Midwest League team.
With the border between the U.S. and Canada still closed, the Winnipeg Goldeyes have worked out an agreement to play its “home” games in Jackson, Tenn. The Jackson Generals won back-to-back titles in the Class AA Southern League before sitting out 2020. Now, for whatever reason, the future of that franchise is up in the air.
Winnipeg, meanwhile, remains hopeful that it will be able to return home to Shaw Park before this 2021 campaign concludes.
