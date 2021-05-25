TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Sioux City Explorers already sending players to affiliated baseball

Closer than things may be to something normal, there are a couple of funky wrinkles to this year’s American Association landscape.

For openers, there’s the departure of the St. Paul Saints, who had been one of three surviving charter members from what began in 1993 as the six-team Northern League. That leaves only Sioux City and Sioux Falls from the original roster.

St. Paul, of course, has left the Association to become the top farm club (AAA) of the Minnesota Twins. And, to fill their spot, the league picked up the Houston Apollos, a travel team that will play all 100 of its games on the road.

Since the Apollos are a Southern Division rival scheduled to play 12 games with the X’s, that will mean six extra home games for Sioux City, which will play 56 times at home and 44 on the road.

The Explorers will play 12 games with each of the other teams from the South except Sioux Falls, who they’ll take on 14 times – seven at home, seven away. That leaves 38 games against the six teams from the North with three home and three away against four clubs and a total of seven games each with Chicago and the Kane County Cougars, a former Midwest League team.