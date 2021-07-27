TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Sioux City Explorers hanging on to playoff hopes

SIOUX CITY – The Houston Apollos baseball franchise has been in operation since 2002 and has campaigned the last several summers in something called the Pecos League.

Like our own American Association, this is an independent league. However, there’s no mistaking the different levels of talent these two separate circuits put on the field after what has been happening throughout the American Association’s 2021 campaign.

This is a team that agreed to play all 100 of its games on the road and after bowing 15-6 to the Kansas City Monarchs on Monday they’ve lost 21 of their last 22 games. This left the Apollos with an 8-52 record and they had been outscored 468-240 after 60 games. Their legacy seems destined to be the many league records for futility they’re all but certain to break.

How did this happen? Well, since 2019, the last full season for the Association to assign 100 games to each of 12 teams, two clubs have headed off in different directions.

The big loss, of course, was the opportunity for the St. Paul Saints, one of Sioux City’s rivals since the old Northern League was formed in 1993, to become the Minnesota Twins’ Class AAA affiliate. That’s the last step before the major leagues and the Saints certainly deserved earned it with a beautiful stadium and extraordinary attendance.