TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Sioux City Explorers hanging on to playoff hopes

SIOUX CITY – The Houston Apollos baseball franchise has been in operation since 2002 and has campaigned the last several summers in something called the Pecos League.
Like our own American Association, this is an independent league. However, there’s no mistaking the different levels of talent these two separate circuits put on the field after what has been happening throughout the American Association’s 2021 campaign.
This is a team that agreed to play all 100 of its games on the road and after bowing 15-6 to the Kansas City Monarchs on Monday they’ve lost 21 of their last 22 games. This left the Apollos with an 8-52 record and they had been outscored 468-240 after 60 games. Their legacy seems destined to be the many league records for futility they’re all but certain to break.
How did this happen? Well, since 2019, the last full season for the Association to assign 100 games to each of 12 teams, two clubs have headed off in different directions.
The big loss, of course, was the opportunity for the St. Paul Saints, one of Sioux City’s rivals since the old Northern League was formed in 1993, to become the Minnesota Twins’ Class AAA affiliate. That’s the last step before the major leagues and the Saints certainly deserved earned it with a beautiful stadium and extraordinary attendance.
Less notable, meanwhile, was the demise of the Texas AirHogs, a team that called the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie home. When a giant Chinese corporation agreed to pick up the bills, the Hogs became almost exclusively a training ground for the Chinese National Team, which has a long way to go before facing players from established baseball nations. Texas was probably luck to go 28-72 after a 25-75 finish in 2018.
Suddenly two teams short, the league filled one vacancy with the Kane County Cougars, a Midwest League team in Geneva, Ill., that got caught in the purge that saw Major League Baseball slash 60 teams from its minor league ranks.
The team from Chicago’s southwest suburbs made it an uneven 11-team league, which becomes a bit of a nightmare where scheduling is concerned. So, the Apollos were essentially added as a placeholder while a second suburban Milwaukee franchise could gear up to play next season.
The newly named Lake Country DockHounds, whose new ballpark is situated near Oconomoc, Wis., had over 2,700 entries before a name-the-team contest came up with that one. So, we shall see how they’ll co-exist with the third-year Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wis., not quite 40 miles away.
Here in Sioux City, meanwhile, Explorers manager Steve Montgomery is trying to lead his troops to the club’s fifth playoff appearance in their last six seasons. And, despite a seemingly endless siege of injuries, they were very much still in the hunt at 35-27 when a three-game series with Winnipeg got under way here Tuesday.
“This is the first time I’ve been under my (salary) cap and was still in it (the playoff face),’’ said Montgomery. “It just means we’ve got some really young players. And I’m bringing in the cavalry.’’
The first two new faces were expected to be 6-6, 245-pound Seamus Curran, a power-hitting first baseman from Springfield, Mass., who played five seasons in the Orioles’ farm system. He was released recently by the Padres organization, who picked him up this year.
Also agreeing to contract terms was righthanded relief pitcher Miguel Figueroa, a Dominican who played his final college season at Oklahoma City University, a perennial NAIA power.
In the meantime, injuries to outfielder Michael Lang and shortstop Nate Samson, who rank 1-2 in career hits for the X’s, aren’t likely to mend in time for either veteran star to help out down the stretch.
Now, Montgomery is trying to fill the shortstop job again since infielder Chris Clare, Samson’s replacement, is preparing to undergo shoulder surgery on Aug. 3.
The new shortstop will likely be Australian import George Callil, who went undrafted earlier this month after finishing up his college career at the University of South Carolina. The 6-4, 200-pound Callil actually played five seasons for the Gamecocks, having his senior season in 2020 abruptly halted by the pandemic.
“He’s supposed to be about the best defensive (college) shortstops in America,’’ said Montgomery, not certain as of Monday when Callil might arrive. “Once (the Mexican League) gets done August 5th, there’ll be possibilities there, as well.’’
Counting infielder D.J. Burt (Diamondbacks) and pitcher Kent Hasler (Brewers), who signed with MLB organizations before the season, the X’s have had five players picked up this year.
They’ve since also lost first baseman Jared Walker (Rangers) and pitchers Nick Belzer (Brewers) and Matt Pobereyko (Marlins), their league-leading closer.
Walker has struggled with the Rangers’ Advanced Class A team in Hickory, N.C., batting just .148 in 17 games. However, all the others have been doing reasonably well or better, which is unsurprising for players Montgomery pursues.
Burt was released by the Diamondbacks but was promptly picked up the Twins and he’s batting .292 with Double-A Wichita, another former American Association city.
Pobereyko, the most recent to leave, was assigned to the Marlins’ Double-A team in Pensacola, where he’s worked two perfect innings in two appearances.
Hasler was cut loose by the Brewers, but he has fanned 37 batters in 20.2 innings between two different D-Backs affiliates.
Belzer, a native Iowan (Ankeny) who was picked up after just one start for Sioux City, has gone 6-2 with a 2.98 ERA in nine starts for the Class A Carolina Mudcats in Zebulon, N.C.
Former Journal sports editor Terry Hersom can be reached via e-mail at terrencewhersom@gmail.com.