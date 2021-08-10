TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Sioux City Explorers head into 'brutal' stretch in next two weeks

SIOUX CITY – My personal experience is immaterial, I know, but it tends to color my thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic and so many of the various tributaries this period in history has created.

Before that nightmare ever became public, I spent three days in ICU just a few short weeks prior to hospitals realizing what was coming their way.

Even I didn’t realize what was happening until we all learned some of the symptoms that hundreds of thousands of people all over the globe were battling. Given the alternatives, I was grateful my worst lingering effect was the loss of taste for nearly six months.

When pharmaceutical laboratories came through with vaccines that have, indeed, worked very well, I was all too happy to jump in line. What lies ahead is yet to be determined, but we’re not out of the woods yet and we’re faced with adjustments in all walks of life, including sports.

The new normal has at least temporarily allowed athletes to play their games under some extremely watchful eyes. Things have ranged from a spectator-free Olympics in Tokyo to some exceptions that have allowed baseball and hockey to return to Canada.