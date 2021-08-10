TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Sioux City Explorers head into 'brutal' stretch in next two weeks

SIOUX CITY – My personal experience is immaterial, I know, but it tends to color my thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic and so many of the various tributaries this period in history has created.
Before that nightmare ever became public, I spent three days in ICU just a few short weeks prior to hospitals realizing what was coming their way.
Even I didn’t realize what was happening until we all learned some of the symptoms that hundreds of thousands of people all over the globe were battling. Given the alternatives, I was grateful my worst lingering effect was the loss of taste for nearly six months.
When pharmaceutical laboratories came through with vaccines that have, indeed, worked very well, I was all too happy to jump in line. What lies ahead is yet to be determined, but we’re not out of the woods yet and we’re faced with adjustments in all walks of life, including sports.
The new normal has at least temporarily allowed athletes to play their games under some extremely watchful eyes. Things have ranged from a spectator-free Olympics in Tokyo to some exceptions that have allowed baseball and hockey to return to Canada.
A week ago last Friday, after playing two seasons entirely in the U.S., the Toronto Blue Jays were permitted to return to their beautiful home ballpark, the Rogers Centre. A few days after that, the American Association’s largest venue threw open its gates as the Winnipeg Goldeyes came home to Shaw Park.
Good news as this was to the Goldeyes, it was a kidney punch to the Sioux City Explorers and their quest for a fifth playoff appearance in their last six seasons.
Rather than risk having his entire squad quarantined for direct contact with an asymptomatic teammate, X’s Manager Steve Montgomery had little choice but to hire ballplayers who were either already in Canada or had recently passed COVID tests.
The end result was a three-game Winnipeg sweep that still had the X’s reeling after their actual roster resumed play for a 10-game homestand. Three games later, Montgomery’s team had lost three more in a row to the Association’s best hitting club, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.
“I gave my guys two days off and then we worked out for two days before that series,’’ said the manager. “It got our timing out of whack and you saw the hangover offensively in the Fargo series. Our timing was out of rhythm, we got out of routine, in my opinion, and it showed.’’
“As far as the league allowing Winnipeg to return home (after playing “home” games in Jackson, Tenn.), I understand it,’’ he continued. ”They have not had a home game in two years. But somehow, unvaccinated players are getting into Toronto. Not everybody on every major league team is vaccinated. The NHL (National Hockey League)? Same thing.’’
Six of the replacements the Explorers employed to face the Goldeyes were picked up by the Milwaukee Milkmen, who handed Winnipeg another three straight spoon-fed wins. They will likely face watered-down opponents in the 17 additional games they’ll play at home.
No one in the league has the same home-field advantage Winnipeg has always enjoyed. Passport issues and misdemeanors from their past have denied entry into Canada for players from U.S. teams since the Goldeyes debuted in 1994. The team played its first 17 seasons in the Northern League and they’re now in their 11th American Association campaign since that circuit disbanded in 2010.
The league was patting itself on the back last week after changing horses in midstream, so to speak. With a month left in the season, Commissioner Joshua Schaub announced the playoffs would now involve three teams per division instead of two. The second- and third-place finishers play a single game to determine who the division winners will meet.
Montgomery isn’t thrilled with this, either, suggesting that the post-season might have been expanded to four teams from either half of the 12-team league.
“I don’t think it’s fair to the (division runners-up),’’ he said. “If you leave it at two (teams per division), the (runner-up) gets a five-game series. Now they’re only guaranteed one game.’’
Kansas City is running away with the South, bringing a 50-24 record into a four-game series that started here Tuesday night. Cleburne is second at 39-34, all of 10.5 games behind, while Sioux City and Lincoln are each a half game in back of the Railroaders with 39-35 records.
The Explorers and Kansas City play a 5:05 p.m. doubleheader Wednesday, which will entail two seven-inning games, and then finish out the series Thursday night. Three games here with Cleburne are slated Friday through Sunday. After a day off Monday, the X’s visit K.C. for three games and then Cleburne for three more.
Montgomery termed this 13-day stretch as “brutal,’’ well aware it will probably make or break his team’s hopes of reaching the playoffs. Just six more home games remain before seven on the road close out the schedule.
Former Journal sports editor Terry Hersom can be reached via e-mail at terrencewhersom@gmail.com.