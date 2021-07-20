TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: Sioux City Explorers need to end losing drought before it's too late

The Apollos, who had a rare two-day hiatus Monday and Tuesday, haven’t won since a 4-3 verdict here on June 30. They are just 7-46 as they enter a three-game series on Wednesday with Winnipeg.

After three games with Houston, the Explorers host three games each with Winnipeg (26-27) and Gary SouthShore (23-33). Then, before the schedule turns tougher in early August, it’ll be three more with Winnipeg in Jackson, Tenn., where the Goldeyes have been forced to play their “home” games this season.

Long story short, the drought needs to end during this less challenging stretch if the X’s are to finish their schedule among the top two teams in the South. That’s what it will take if they’re to reach the playoffs for the fifth time in their last six seasons.

In a year when affiliated baseball has slashed its budget by eliminating 60 minor league teams, I’d have thought there would be an expanded talent pool for our independent league. Somehow, this hasn’t been the case.

In fact, MLB teams have staged a major raid on the American Association’s top players and Montgomery’s view is that suitable replacements his team dearly needs are nowhere to be found.