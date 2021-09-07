TERRY HERSOM COLUMN: X's deserve a thundering ovation

The Sioux City Journal's Playbook Pundits (AKA: sports editors Zach James and Shane Lantz) recap last week's local football action and name top players.

SIOUX CITY – It was such a suspenseful Monday afternoon for the Sioux City Explorers, you might have thought Alfred Hitchcock had written the script.

The final day of the 2021 regular season dawned with Cleburne leading the wild card chase in the American Association’s South Division, sporting a 54-45 record.

Close behind at 53-45 were the Explorers, having rain cancel a series finale last Thursday in Fargo to prevent them from playing all 100 games on their schedule for the first time in 10 seasons since the league went to a 100-game slate in 2011.

Lincoln sat another one-half game behind at 53-46 heading into one last game against the Houston Apollos, who at 16-83 had charted the poorest record in Association history while playing their entire season on the road. Only one team had ever been remotely close to this and it was another team without a home, the Salina Stockade, finishing 18-82 in 2017.

All six teams in the South were paired up in Labor Day matchups that were all early afternoon contests. So, the zany wild-card duel was going down to the wire in a manner of baseball that no professional teams at any level may ever have seen.