TERRY HERSOM: Explorers continue to thrive, despite battling multiple injuries

The X’s, who’ve managed to go 9-2 when Lang has been held out, have been without him for their last five starts and it looks as though he’ll be sidelined up to six weeks if not more.

Another profile in courage is the misfortune of pitcher Tyler Beardsley, a promising righthanded starter who took a line drive off his pitching hand in the first inning of his last start June 15 at Kane County in Geneva, Ill. Little did Montgomery or his staff realize that Beardsley had sustained a severe thumb fracture that required season-ending surgery on Tuesday.

Beardsley somehow was able to continue and pitch two outs into the seventh inning of a 5-2 road win in the Chicago suburb of Geneva, Ill. It was his fifth win in six decisions, tying him for the American Association lead, and his eight strikeouts moved him to second in the league with 44.

It’s been an injury-plagued start for Sioux City, which has been without reliever Matt Quintana since June 6, when he made his last of five appearances for pitching coach Bobby Post. Quintana’s status remains unclear, but he’d surely be useful, judging from his nine strikeouts in just 5.1 innings.