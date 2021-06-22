TERRY HERSOM: Explorers continue to thrive, despite battling multiple injuries

SIOUX CITY – After a dramatic 10-9 extra-inning game on Sunday, the Sioux City Explorers emerged with a sweep of three one-run cliffhangers against the Lincoln Saltdogs.
The dramatic weekend series kept manager Steve Montgomery’s crew on top in the American Association’s six-team South Division with a 20-11 record, tied for the best in the entire 12-team league.
This is an especially impressive showing in view of developments not widely known to fans of the X’s, who reached the league playoffs four times in a five-year span before COVID-19 forced them to sit out the 2020 season.
Let’s start with Michael Lang, who seemed to have hit the proverbial wall during an agonizing 1-for-36 slump when he was lifted from the lineup in favor of a revolving door of replacements.
Unbeknownst to me, the uncustomary struggles for the Explorers’ all-time hits leader were concealed by his determination to keep playing after fracturing his left hand in the second inning of the season’s second game May 19.
The beanball by Houston’s Ridge Ackerman was undoubtedly painful, but Lang somehow finished the contest and then appeared in nine of the next 10 after X-rays failed to detect the injury.
Four games off after that, he was back in the lineup to play another nine out of 10 contests before another X-ray showed damage the first one hadn’t.
The X’s, who’ve managed to go 9-2 when Lang has been held out, have been without him for their last five starts and it looks as though he’ll be sidelined up to six weeks if not more.
Another profile in courage is the misfortune of pitcher Tyler Beardsley, a promising righthanded starter who took a line drive off his pitching hand in the first inning of his last start June 15 at Kane County in Geneva, Ill. Little did Montgomery or his staff realize that Beardsley had sustained a severe thumb fracture that required season-ending surgery on Tuesday.
Beardsley somehow was able to continue and pitch two outs into the seventh inning of a 5-2 road win in the Chicago suburb of Geneva, Ill. It was his fifth win in six decisions, tying him for the American Association lead, and his eight strikeouts moved him to second in the league with 44.
It’s been an injury-plagued start for Sioux City, which has been without reliever Matt Quintana since June 6, when he made his last of five appearances for pitching coach Bobby Post. Quintana’s status remains unclear, but he’d surely be useful, judging from his nine strikeouts in just 5.1 innings.
An injury has limited infielder Chris Clare to 16 games in which he’s posted a team-leading .350 batting average. He was out, however, for 15 games and would likely qualify for the league leaders if not for his reduced number of at-bats. Then, too, surprising youngster Lane Milligan, a versatile rookie, lost seven games to another wound.
This is not to mention the seven games that popular shortstop Nate Samson was absent after heading home for the birth of his second daughter. The X’s were quite fortunate he didn’t stay longer in Florida after the big event, returning to the team just in time to contribute a pivotal home run in a 4-3 victory Saturday night.
Centerfielder Chris Harris snapped out of a five-game, 1-for-18 drought on Sunday, when he drove in three runs with a first-inning homer and a game-winning 10th-inning single. The biggest concern is now Milligan’s 4-for-37 hitting over the last 11 games.
Among other challenges, former major leaguers Eury Perez and Jairo Labourt haven’t been available to Montgomery. Neither has Carlos Sierra, Sioux City’s pitching ace with a team-best 8-1 record in 2019, the club’s last campaign.
Perez, an outfielder who has played parts of four big-league seasons with the Nationals and Yankees, suffered an injury while preparing to play here and it’s unlikely he’ll play again until next year. As for Labourt and Sierra, natives of the Dominican Republic and Cuba, they’re locked out of the country, still hoping to receive visas.
Add it all up and you’d never believe this team has been able to post league-best records at home (13-5) and in one-run games (6-2). They’ve done it with help from a pitching staff whose 304 strikeouts are the Association’s best while the offense ranks second in home runs (38) and stolen bases (45).
Playing in a spacious ballpark, the Explorers have been league leaders in home runs only twice in 27 previous seasons. They hit a club-record 106 homers in 1997, when they played just 84 games, and they were also No. 1 with 93 home runs in 2006. In 13 years since that, a total of 71 round-trippers in 2019 have been the high-water mark.
Montgomery predicted early on that the 2021 championship would probably go to the team that loses the fewest players to injuries and contract signings by major league organizations. The X’s have had first baseman Jared Walker and starting pitcher Nick Belzer get picked up by the Texas Rangers and Milwaukee Brewers, respectively.
Still, they headed into a three-game series in Lincoln starting Tuesday night with a two-game lead over the second-place Kansas City Monarchs and a four-game cushion over third-place Lincoln.
Kansas City had won 10 times in an 11-game stretch before bowing 2-1 Monday to Milwaukee’s North Division leaders. Remarkably, the Monarchs have surged into contention despite having a whopping seven pitchers signed by MLB organizations counting one who was picked up before the Association season began.
After the three games in Lincoln, the Explorers are back at Lewis and Clark Park for the first of three nine-game homestands on the schedule. This one is capped off July 3 and July 4 by the popular post-game fireworks shows, which usually attract the season’s two biggest crowds.
With 37 home appearances in their next 62 games, you have plenty of opportunities to watch what is looking more like another playoff-bound team.
Former Journal sports editor Terry Hersom can be reached at terrencewhersom@gmail.com.