Thomas McIlraith gets comfortable in closer role with Sioux City Explorers

SIOUX CITY — Thomas McIlraith isn’t afraid to serve as the Sioux City Explorers’ closer.

He comes to the mound late in games, hoping to seal the deal on a potential win, which the X’s have done a lot of lately since starting off the season at 3-12.

On Wednesday night against Kansas City in a 7-6 win, McIlraith earned the win on the mound, which was his second of the season.

He’s 2-1 on the season with a 0.54 earned run average in 16 2/3 innings. He’s got eight saves. McIlraith hasn’t allowed an earned run since June 1.

“It’s the first time in my career where I’ve had a role,” McIlraith said. “I know when I’m going and I know when I need to get ready. I can get a routine with it, so it’s nice. Early on, I had to get my feet wet. I had to bear down with my mindset.”

Wednesday’s win was his first since June 4.

McIlraith, who attended the University of Oklahoma, has gone 8 2/3 innings where he hasn’t allowed an earned run.

During that span, too, he struck out 10 batters.

“It’s all hands on deck every single night, and if it’s me having to close out ball games, then I’m more than happy to do so,” McIlraith said. “I’m happy to have that role solidified.”

After he completed his time with the Sooners, McIlraith was taken by the New York Mets in the 20th round of the 2015 MLB June Amateur Draft.

He had only recorded one save with the Mets farm system, and that came in 2019 with High-A St. Lucie.

McIlraith pitched in 93 games inside the Mets farm system, and he had a 3.73 ERA. Fourteen of those games came at Double-A Binghamton last year, where he went 1-2 with a 6.23 ERA.

Now that he's in Sioux City, manager Steve Montgomery will hand McIlraith the ball any time there’s a save situation.

“He’s gotten the job done,” Montgomery said. “He’s been consistent. He’s not a guy who is going to walk you. He’s going to challenge you. Thomas can throw three pitches for strikes, and you don’t know what’s coming. He’s able to throw offspeed early in the count.”

As for the game itself, Sioux City needed to score late even to give McIlraith a chance to pitch on Wednesday night.

The X’s trailed 6-3 heading into that frame.

Nate Samson and Gabe Snyder earned one-out walks, and Blake Tiberi had an RBI single that scored Samson.

With two outs, Chase Harris had a two-run single to centerfield, and that scored Tiberi and Snyder. Harris earned his 10th and 11th RBIs with that hit.

After McIlraith pitched a scoreless ninth and 10th innings, Tiberi had a game-winning RBI double that scored Trey Martin.

Sioux City tried to force a sweep over Kansas City on Thursday, and then Cleburne comes to town for the weekend three-game series.

