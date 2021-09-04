Tyler Koch throws first no-hitter in Sioux City Explorers history

SIOUX FALLS — Tyler Koch put himself Saturday into Sioux City Explorers history.

Koch threw a no-hitter — the first in team history — during Game 2 of a doubleheader that saw the X's take an 8-0 win over the Sioux Falls Canaries.

Koch walked six batters, but he also struck out eight Canaries during the no-hitter.

The Explorers pitcher found the most trouble during the sixth inning, as he committed an error and walked two more batters.

The Explorers had two outs, however, and Koch got out of the jam by forcing Zane Gurwitz to pop out in the infield.

In the seventh inning, the Canaries forced two more walks. Koch got out of that jam — and clinched his no-no — by forcing Wyatt Ulrich to fly out to centerfield.

Explorers manager Steve Montgomery used two catchers — Mitch Ghelfi and Lane Milligan — during the game.

Koch signed with the Explorers out of Georgia State University earlier this summer. While pitching for Georgia State, he recorded 139 strikeouts in 134-plus innings.

The X's certainly gave their pitcher plenty of run support. That run support came right away.