UPDATED: Sioux City Explorers inch past Chicago Dogs in the final inning

SIOUX CITY – Steve Montgomery can’t explain how his team keeps finding a way to win games late.

The Sioux City Explorers manager does know, however, how tightly knit this team is and it showed again in the ninth inning Friday in a 5-4 win over the Chicago Dogs at Lewis and Clark Park.

“They’re just not giving up, and they just believe in one another,” said Montgomery, who won his 431st career game. “If you ever sit in the dugout and just listen, they’re picking up one another. I don’t know how to explain it, but I’m going to keep riding this train for as long as I can.”

Trey Martin was the hero on Friday, as he had the RBI single that gave the Explorers the series-opening win over the Eastern Division leader. It’s the fourth time in the last five games where the X’s made a comeback win.

“We’re just not quitting,” Martin said. “We’re always playing until the final out. We’re coming out on top when it comes to the final out. It’s been working well. This is fun, sometimes it’s a little stressful but it’s fun.”

Martin also homered during the sixth inning.

Nate Samson started off the rally with a single with no one out.

Ademar Rifaela continued it going with a single of his own, but Patrick Ledet – yes, the Explorers’ All-Star pitcher – came in as a pinch runner.

Zack Kone then laid down a bunt down the third base line that the Dogs couldn’t do much with, and that loaded the bases.

Then, Montgomery called on Gabe Snyder to pinch hit with no outs and the bases loaded. The Explorers bench kept telling Snyder to stay ready around the seventh inning.

Snyder got into the mentality and knew he had confidence coming up to plate. He watched Dogs pitcher Brian Schlitter warm up in the bullpen. He formed a little scouting report, and when his name was called in the ninth, Snyder was ready.

“That was the perfect time for him to get a hit right there,” Montgomery said.

On a 3-1 count, Snyder hit a ball to center field that scored Samson and Ledet to tie the game at 4-4. He singled on the batted ball, while Kone moved up to second base.

“We’ve been really hot these last few games in the late innings, and I had a lot of confidence,” Snyder said. “I was really glad I was able to help out the team. I helped get those runs in and it’s exciting to bring those runs in.”

Montgomery said that nothing has changed. The hitters at the plate are simply going up there with more confidence.

All season long, Montgomery said he’s seen the guys put the hard work in. Turns out, it’s paying off later in games.

“They’re here at 1 o’clock every day and they’re on the field getting their work in,” Montgomery said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s 120 degrees out or 40. The guys want to get here and work. This is one of my tightest knit teams.”

Montgomery went on to use a phrase that former Musketeers coach Luke Strand used many times during the season: They’re all pulling from the same end of the rope.

While “Mongo” is happy that the guys all care for each other in the dugout, he said it’s not the tightest team he’s had in his eight seasons managing the X’s.

That honor goes to the 2018 team, which won 71 games and won the American Association South Division.

“That team was close, but they got even tighter after the brawl in Fargo,” Montgomery said. “This year’s team is close to that.”

The X’s tallied nine hits in the win. Danry Vasquez had three of those hits. Martin had two.

Blaine Hardy earned the win out of the bullpen. He notched 3 1/3 innings, and in those 10 outs, he didn’t allow a single baserunner. Hardy struck out six men.

The win put the cherry on top of a very sweet night for Montgomery.

Before the game, X’s Media Relations Director Connor Ryan emceed a ceremony that recognized Mongo becoming the all-time winningest manager last weekend on the road.

Montgomery was given a commemorative jersey with the number “427” and the Explorers did a short video tribute from past players, coaches, family and friends.

“What they did for me was really special,” Montgomery said. “It wouldn’t be right if we didn’t win the game. It just choked me up. All the fans were here … I don’t do it for myself. I do it for the guys who put on this uniform and I do it for all the fans that come out and support us.”