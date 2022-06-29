WATCH NOW: Explorers drop series opener to Sioux Falls

SIOUX CITY – Explorers all-star Patrick Ledet had another quality start Tuesday night, but a three-run home run by Jabari Henry off reliever Brandon Brosher gave Sioux Falls a 4-3 win over Sioux City at Lewis and Clark Park.

Ledet went six strong innings for the Explorers, striking out eight batters and allowing one run on three hits. In eight starts this season, Ledet now has five no decisions including Tuesday night.

“Everything that he’s doing is on an edge (of the strike zone) and that’s how you have to pitch in this league,” Manager Steve Montgomery said. “Obviously, you see what happens when you put the ball in the big part of the plate, and we let the one person that we shouldn’t let hurt us, hurt us tonight.”

Chase Harris laced a double to get the bottom of the first rolling for the Explorers, where he eventually came around to score on a Danry Vasquez sacrifice fly. The 1-0 lead would last until the fourth, when back-to-back doubles from Trey Michalczewski and Gavin LaValley scored one for the Canaries.

Back-to-back RBI-singles from Shane Podsednik and Harris gave the Explorers a 3-1 lead after six. Ledet was at 102 pitches on the evening, so Montgomery went to the bullpen and called former Major Leaguer Blaine Hardy in to pitch the seventh.

Hardy walked a batter and gave up a single, but recorded two outs as well. With Jabari Henry coming to the plate and two outs, Motgomery decided to go with a right-handed pitcher to face the right-handed hitting Henry.

Henry was 0-for-2 with two strikeouts and a walk against Ledet, but in his fourth plate appearance of the day, this time against Brosher, Henry got a pitch to drive. A fastball on the first pitch of the at-bat was sent over the left field fence and beyond, giving Sioux Falls a 4-3 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

“I said we’re not giving him a pitch to drive, your fastball is going to be off the plate, sliders (starting) on then off the plate, if we walk him then I know we’re putting the tying run on second base, but we’ll take our chances,” Montgomery said. “The guy has 15 homers for a reason, let’s not give him any pitch to drive and we throw a first pitch fastball that was middle of the plate and it got deposited.”

Ademar Rifaela had four hits for the Explorers Tuesday night, including a single in the ninth inning to keep the game alive. Harris added three hits and both Blake Tiberi and Zach Kone added two base hits. Sioux City had 13 hits, leaving 10 runners on the base paths.

“It’s the story of our season,” Montgomery said. “We get runners on and we can’t score. We’re second to last in the league in runs scored, we’re just not hitting. It’s doing the little things like getting the guy in fromt third with less than two outs and stuff like that that we’re not executing.”

Michalczewski and LaValley tallied two hits each for the Canaries to go with Henry’s three-run blast. Starter Neil Lang pitched five innings, striking out three.

The Canaries have won four of their last five games following Tuesday’s win, while the Explorers are 2-8 in their last 10 games.

“We have to win games, that’s all there is to it,” Montgomery said. “This is a game we should’ve won. It’s frustrating because we have to people here to do it, it’s just a matter of doing it. Up and down that lineup we have to get production.

“We have to start hitting with runners in scoring position, we have to hold leads when we get them. Hindsight’s always 20-20, I thought going to the righty there to get the breaking ball going away from Jabari, but we never got to the breaking ball,” Montgomery continued.

The X’s and Canaries play again Wednesday night with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch at Lewis and Clark Park in Sioux City.

