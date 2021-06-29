WATCH NOW: 'I just love playing here:' X's closer Matt Pobereyko is dominating the competition

SIOUX CITY — There are few sure things in baseball.
Matt Pobereyko has been close.
With a mid-90’s fastball, and a forkball that often leaves opposing batters flailing at the wind, the 29-year old Sioux City Explorers closer has been nearly perfect late in games this season.
In 17 games, Pobereyko has compiled an American Association best 11 saves, with 30 total strikeouts and two walks, while allowing just two earned runs on the year.
With numbers like that, Pobereyko has earned the favor of Explorers’ manager Steve Montgomery. For any skipper, having a lockdown closer makes managing a lot easier.
“It really shortens the game,” Montgomery said. “He’s a guy that doesn’t necessarily have to pitch the ninth too. He has gone a few four or five out saves for us as well, … when you have someone like that, it shortens the game for you, and it allows you to manage a little differently, early in the game.”
Pobereyko has played in many different places in his career. After recovering from Tommy John surgery in college, Pobereyko dominated in his senior season at Kentucky Wesleyan University, putting up a 1.96 ERA with 104 strikeouts in 73 ⅓ innings as a starter.
After college, Pobereyko spent some time as a pitching coach with the Northwest Indiana Oilmen of the Midwest Collegiate League and pitched for the Florence Freedom in the independent Frontier League, before eventually signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks organization as a free agent.
Pobereyko put up a 4.33 ERA across three levels of minor league ball for the Diamondbacks, and was released after the 2016 season.
Pobereyko then hooked on with the New York Mets organization, where he made it as high as Triple-A Las Vegas before being released in March of 2019.
After being let go by the Mets, Pobereyko signed with the Explorers, where he quickly became a fan favorite. In 47 appearances in 2019, he put up a 3.18 ERA with 74 strikeouts and 14 walks. Pobereyko also tied a Sioux City record with 24 saves, and was named an American Association All-Star.
In 2020, Pobereyko played for the St. Paul Saints and Estellas de Oriente in the Dominican Republic. After a season away, he is glad to be back in an Explorers uniform.
“This is where I’ve had the most fun playing,” Pobereyko said. “Obviously, with the coaching staff and everything, this was a no-doubter for me to come back. I tried Mexico for a little bit, it wasn’t for me. Just the guys here, the guys in the clubhouse, and the guys in the manager's office, I just love playing here.”
Montgomery describes his closer as a jokester, someone who is always game to pull pranks on his teammates and isn’t afraid to speak his mind in the clubhouse.
“He is not afraid to say anything to anybody,” Montgomery said. “Maybe that is because of the numbers he is putting up, but he is a guy who just likes to keep things loose, he likes to have fun, and he likes to joke around.”
“But in the ninth inning, he takes it very seriously. He knows what the job is, and he does it very well.”
According to Pobereyko, his success this season is due to his improved command and ultra-low walk rate.
“Things just click at a certain point,” Pobereyko said. “You put in work in the offseason, you work on locating better, and everything has just clicked this year. I’ve never been a super high walks guy, but it’s way down this year, and I think that is really helping me.”
One of the things that makes Pobereyko unique as a pitcher is his reliance on the forkball. The pitch has fallen out of favor in baseball in recent years, due to a perception that it can cause damage to a pitcher’s elbow or shoulder.
But since batters seldom see it in games, the forkball can be an extremely effective pitch when thrown well. Through the first five weeks of the season, it has been close to unhittable for Pobereyko.
“He knows how to get through a lineup,” Montgomery said. “He knows who he wants to let hurt him and who he doesn't want to let hurt him, and he kind of pitches to his strengths. When you have that equalizer with that forkball, it makes things difficult.”
With 11 saves through the team’s first 36 games, Pobereyko is on pace to tie, or even break his team saves mark. The record isn’t his primary motivating factor when he strolls out to the mound, but it would still be nice to have.
It would mean that the team is still winning late in the season, and for Pobereyko and Montgomery, wins are what it’s all about.
“As long as we get the opportunities to do so,” Pobereyko said of chasing the saves record. “Hopefully I keep getting the chance, and hopefully we’ll stay in rhythm and keep winning ballgames.”
The Explorers lost to Cleburne on Saturday and Sunday, then they had Monday off. They opened a three-game series against Houston, but that game ended after The Journal's press time.