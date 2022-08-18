WATCH NOW: Sioux City Explorers' Ademar Rifaela stays hot down the stretch

SIOUX CITY — Ademar Rifaela has perhaps the hottest bat in the month of August.

He entered Thursday’s American Association game against Lincoln with a 13-game hitting streak.

During this homestand, Rifaela was 4-for-8 with a home run and four RBIs. He has only struck out twice.

“I’ve just kept putting good swings on it,” said Rifaela after Tuesday’s win. “I’m happy to help my team win. We know we’re so close to the playoffs, and now we have to stay close.”

Rifaela leads the Explorers with a .331 average, and he had 50 hits in 43 games. He’s got eight doubles and eight homers, including a big fly during Tuesday night’s win over the Saltdogs.

He earned his eighth double on the season in Wednesday’s 5-4 loss.

“He continues to put the barrel on the ball,” Explorers manager Steve Montgomery said. “He just keeps doing what he’s doing. That is a bat that is hard to take out of the lineup right now.”

Rifaela spent seven years inside the Baltimore Orioles organization and he reached as high as the Triple-A level.

He also played for the Curacao and Caribbean Little League World Series team in 2007. The Little League World Series began earlier this week.

The series between the Explorers and Saltdogs was treated as a playoff series.

Going into the week, the X’s led the Saltdogs by one game, and heading into the game on Thursday, the home team was up in the No. 3 wild card race by one game.

The Explorers didn’t hide the fact that this week was being treated as if it were the American Association playoffs.

“We’re 4-5 against them, and so the tiebreaker is the head-to-head record,” Montgomery said. “It is of the utmost importance that we can get into (Thursday) night to get to the playoffs.”

On Wednesday night, the Explorers got off to an early lead, thanks to a solo home run in the first inning from Danry Vasquez.

It was a long ball that sailed over the right-field wall, but that was the last scoring play the X’s got for a while.

Zach Keenan was able to settle down and pitched the last five innings of scoreless ball.

The Explorers were able to muster up a little bit of a comeback in the eighth inning.

The X’s forced a couple of walks to begin the inning, and the Saltdogs didn't help their cause with a couple of wild pitches.

Gabe Snyder had an RBI groundout to make it 5-2, then Rifaela’s double made it a 5-3 score. Sebastian Zawada also singled home a run to make it a 5-4 game.