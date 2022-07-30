WATCH NOW: Sioux City Explorers celebrate Steve Montgomery's franchise record 427 wins

SIOUX CITY – On most summer nights at Lewis and Clark Park, Sioux City Explorers manager Steve Montgomery likes to wear sunglasses.

Montgomery made sure he had a special pair on Friday night before the game against the Chicago Dogs.

The Explorers recognized Montgomery for becoming the franchise’s all-time winningest manager last week in Lincoln, Nebraska. He won his 427th all-time game as the head field man with the Explorers, passing Ed Nottle on that list.

Before Friday’s game, the Explorers honored “Mongo” with a commemorative jersey along with a video tribute from past players and other dignitaries.

Mongo made sure he had he had some shades on to hide the misty eyes he had during the ceremony.

“I’m a pretty emotional guy and there have been a lot of people here over the years who I have seen in the stands almost every night,” Montgomery said. “When you want to be lazy at home and you don’t want to make a phone call, those people are why you make the phone call. Everybody that covers this team and comes out and watches this team, you put in the hard work for them.”

There was one person, however, who Mongo wished was in the stands on Friday night, but he wasn’t. That person was the late Terry Hersom.

Hersom died last October of a heart attack at the age of 71. The longtime Journal sports editor loved covering the Explorers, and did so with passion.

Montgomery wished he could have had Hersom on the field with him on Friday to celebrate.

“I wish Terry could have been here,” Montgomery said. “He is the Sioux City Explorers. That man dedicated his life to covering this team to the major league quality. The amount of coverage that man gave us was immense and I really wish he was here to see this. He became my biggest fan. He is sorely missed.”

Montgomery wanted to make it a point to make sure this achievement was about the community and the players. Without that teamwork, Mongo said, he doesn’t get to 427 wins and counting.

“To do it in a small town where everybody knows everybody, it’s just very important to me,” Montgomery said. “It was important from Day 1 to not only change the culture but the expectations as well. I haven’t had a chance to take a step back, but Ed laid the foundation and the ground work. That’s every manager that’s ever managed here. My goal was to raise the bar, and I think we’ve accomplished that.

“I can’t do my job unless I have people coming and supporting the Sioux City Explorers,” Mongo added. “This city has welcomed me with open arms and this is my second home.”

Explorers outfielder Sebastian Zawada has been around for many wins under Montgomery’s direction, and he hit the go-ahead home run last Friday night to spark the memorable victory.

“It was pretty cool,” Zawada said. “I was part of that 300th win, too. It’s special. We’re focusing on just winning games. Having that connection with Mongo has been cool.”