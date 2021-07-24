WATCH NOW: Sioux City Explorers prep for final push of regular season

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers have approached the final turn of their 2021 season.
The Explorers played their 60th game of the season Friday night, and it turned out to be a 6-5 win over the Houston Apollos.
There’s 39 games left, including seven more at home against Houston, Winnipeg and Gary SouthShore between Sunday’s 4:05 p.m. first pitch and Aug. 1.
Explorers manager Steve Montgomery said after Friday’s game that he hopes the X’s go at least 6-3 or even 7-2 while playing these games at Lewis and Clark Park.
“We have to win each series,” Montgomery said. “We want to be playing meaningful baseball in August. We are a week away from August, and that means we have two series and change. If you win the series, you’re going to give yourself a chance.
“Not to look ahead, but there’s a stretch coming up against Kansas City and Cleburne (Aug. 10-15 at home), so we have to win series now so that come the middle of August, we don’t have to be playing catch-up and can cut it to a respectable number.”
The Explorers entered Saturday’s game against the Apollos with a 33-27 record, and 4 1/2 games back in the American Association South Division.
“I think we’re entering the final turn,” Montgomery said. “Over the last 25 games, you need to be in it. Two teams ahead of us are very hot and we just need to keep matching.”
Montgomery definitely believes that the Explorers are still in the hunt.
He remembered back to the 2014 season where the Explorers got off to a rocky start, and the X’s skipper thought at that point that there was no way his team was going to climb back.
With a week to go, however, Sioux City was within a three-game deficit of the division leader.
Montgomery remembered how much energy that group had to use just to get back within reach after starting out the season with what Montgomery recalled was a 9-25 start.
The X’s ended up 47-53 in 2014, which was Montgomery’s first year as Sioux City manager.
“It took just an immense amount of focus and energy, and you could just see we got tired,” Montgomery said.
On Friday night, the Explorers’ deficit nearly loomed larger.
The Explorers fell behind early to the Apollos on Friday.
Houston jumped out to a 4-1 lead, after it scored one run in the third then three more in the fourth.
The X’s did score in the first inning, but they had to play catch-up the rest of the night, and they did just that.
The game was tied at 4-4 in the sixth after the X’s scored thrice. Lane MIlligan had the key hit there, as he had a two-run single that scored Jose Sermo and L.T. Tolbert.
Tolbert later drove in the go-ahead run on a fielder’s choice.
“We don’t take the Apollos for granted, because it’s baseball,” Tolbert said. “Breaks can go your way and sometimes they don’t. I was trying to put something in play. I thought I could have done more damage, but getting the job done was the main goal.”
The X’s added an insurance run during the eighth inning. They loaded the bases and Milligan scored on a wild pitch.
That insurance run was deemed to be a big one for the ninth inning. Houston responded with one run during the ninth inning on a Blake Berry RBI single.
Max Kuhns pitched the ninth inning, and he picked up the save. Jose Velez got the win. He was the first pitcher to come out of the bullpen after Zach Hedge’s start, and he retired two batters.
“This team keeps fighting, and we just keep grinding,” Tolbert said. ‘This is one of those times where we have to have everyone on board. That’s what we’re trying to do. I’m excited for this homestand. Hopefully we take advantage of it.”