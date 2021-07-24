WATCH NOW: Sioux City Explorers prep for final push of regular season

Montgomery definitely believes that the Explorers are still in the hunt.

He remembered back to the 2014 season where the Explorers got off to a rocky start, and the X’s skipper thought at that point that there was no way his team was going to climb back.

With a week to go, however, Sioux City was within a three-game deficit of the division leader.

Montgomery remembered how much energy that group had to use just to get back within reach after starting out the season with what Montgomery recalled was a 9-25 start.

The X’s ended up 47-53 in 2014, which was Montgomery’s first year as Sioux City manager.

“It took just an immense amount of focus and energy, and you could just see we got tired,” Montgomery said.

On Friday night, the Explorers’ deficit nearly loomed larger.

The Explorers fell behind early to the Apollos on Friday.

Houston jumped out to a 4-1 lead, after it scored one run in the third then three more in the fourth.

The X’s did score in the first inning, but they had to play catch-up the rest of the night, and they did just that.