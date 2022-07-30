WATCH NOW: Sioux City Explorers score three runs in ninth inning to beat Chicago Dogs

SIOUX CITY – Steve Montgomery can’t explain how his team keeps finding a way to win games late.

The Sioux City Explorers manager does know, however, how tightly knit this team is and it showed again in the ninth inning Friday in a 5-4 win over the Chicago Dogs at Lewis and Clark Park.

“They’re just not giving up, and they just believe in one another,” said Montgomery, who won his 431st career game. “If you ever sit in the dugout and just listen, they’re picking up one another.”

Trey Martin was the hero on Friday, as he had the RBI single that gave the Explorers the series-opening win over the Eastern Division leader. It’s the fourth time in the last five games where the X’s made a comeback win.

“We’re just not quitting,” Martin said. “We’re always playing until the final out. We’re coming out on top when it comes to the final out. It’s been working well. This is fun, sometimes it’s a little stressful but it’s fun.”

After Martin got the game-winning hit, his teammates showered him with love in shallow center field.

Shortly after, Martin earned a polite lemon-lime Gatorade bath in the outfield. Martin got wet, but he also let out a big smile.

Martin also homered during the sixth inning.

Nate Samson started off the rally with a single with no one out.

Ademar Rifaela continued it going with a single of his own, but Patrick Ledet – yes, the Explorers’ All-Star pitcher – came in as a pinch runner.

Zack Kone then laid down a bunt down the third base line that the Dogs couldn’t do much with, and that loaded the bases.

Then, Montgomery called on Gabe Snyder to pinch hit with no outs and the bases loaded. The Explorers bench kept telling Snyder to stay ready around the seventh inning.

Snyder got into the mentality and knew he had confidence coming up to plate. He watched Dogs pitcher Brian Schlitter warm up in the bullpen. He formed a little scouting report, and when his name was called in the ninth, Snyder was ready.

“That was the perfect time for him to get a hit right there,” Montgomery said.

On a 3-1 count, Snyder hit a ball to center field that scored Samson and Ledet to tie the game at 4-4. He singled on the batted ball, while Kone moved up to second base.

“We’ve been really hot these last few games in the late innings, and I had a lot of confidence,” Snyder said. “I was really glad I was able to help out the team. I helped get those runs in and it’s exciting to bring those runs in.”

The X’s tallied nine hits in the win. Danry Vasquez had three of those hits. Martin had two.

Blaine Hardy earned the win out of the bullpen. He notched 3 1/3 innings, and in those 10 outs, he didn’t allow a single baserunner. Hardy struck out six men.