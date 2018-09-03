WICHITA, Kan. -- In a game that was more about remaining healthy and preparing for the postseason for the visitors, Wichita downed Sioux City 4-1 here Monday in the regular season finale for the X's.
The Wingnuts took the lead for good in the third inning as Nick Rotola led off with a solo home run off X's starter Dominic Topoozian. Logan Watkins followed with a triple and scored on a Zach Nehrir sacrifice fly to make the score 3-1.
It would stay that way until the eighth when a Chase Simpson single drove in Abel Nieves with the final run.
Topoozian went all eight innings giving up 11 hits, four earned runs, two walks and struck out two.
The Explorers will now begin a best-of-five playoff series in Kansas City against the T-Bones Tuesday. The X's offense has just five hits in the game.
Wichita struck first as Logan Watkins led the bottom of the first with a double and scored on Nehrir's single.
The X's tied the game in the top of the second as Dean Green singled with one out and moved to third on Jay Baums's hit. Dylan Kelly would plate Green with a single to center.
The Explorers conclude the season with a 71-29 record -- the best in the American Assocition -- and will begin postseason play Tuesday in Kansas City. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. Wichita concluded its season at 61-39.