Winnipeg completes sweep of Sioux City Explorers

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Winnipeg Goldeyes shut out the Sioux City Explorers on Thursday afternoon to finish off a three-game sweep, 5-0.
Sioux City got a base runner to third just once, as Jordan Garr led off the third inning with a double but was halted at third base by the end of the inning.
Jorge Gonzalez tossed six innings of shutout baseball, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out a season-high eight.
Winnipeg scored a run in the third. Dakota Conners walked to lead off the inning and scored from third on a two-out wild pitch to make it 1-0.
Max Murphy doubled to lead off the fourth — and a pair of walks moved him to third. Murphy scored on a Kevin LaChance sacrifice fly to push Winnipeg’s lead to 2-0.
Eric Morell took the loss for the X’s. Morell allowed two runs over three and a third while walking four and striking out one.
Winnipeg added three more in the seventh in what was still a close game.
The Goldeyes loaded the bases with two outs in the inning with three consecutive walks. It was then a bases clearing double by Max Murphy on a fly ball that clipped off of the Sioux City right fielder's glove that allowed all three runs to score, giving Winnipeg a 5-0 advantage.
That was all Jose Vasquez needed to earn the first save of his career. He tossed three scoreless frames striking out three, allowing a hit and a walk to finish off the shutout.
Wednesday: Goldeyes 11, X’s 7
The Explorers for much of the game were the better team on the diamond and proved it early as they jumped out to a 3-0 first inning lead. A Brendon Dadson sac fly scored Michael Lang, who reached on a lead-off walk. Jacob Bockelie drove home a run with a ground out and a two out base hit from Jordan Garr made it a 3-0 X’s lead.
Dustyn Macaluso homered to lead off the third inning and it put Sioux City up 4-0.
Marc-Andre Habeck took a no-decision, even though the native of Winnipeg pitched brilliantly against his hometown team. He tossed four and one-third innings of scoreless baseball allowing six hits and no walks with one strikeout.
The Explorers tacked on a run in the sixth to make it 5-0 on a two out double from Dadson to score Lang from first who scored three runs for the X’s.
Winnipeg used three straight walks to open up the sixth inning to plate five runs in the frame to tie the game at 5-5.
The X’s fought back in the eighth with a pair of runs. Brendon Dadson came up with his third RBI of the night on a base hit to left to score Lang giving Sioux City a 7-6 lead. Again with two outs the X’s used a double to score a run as Jacob Bockelie drove Dadson home to make it 7-5 Sioux City.
Winnipeg’s Nate Antone picked up the victory in relief as he recorded four outs all by strikeout.
Sioux City will now return home to face the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks for the start of a three-game series and another nine game home stand with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. Friday. The X’s will employ their everyday 25-man roster again at the onset of the series.