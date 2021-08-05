Winnipeg completes sweep of Sioux City Explorers

That was all Jose Vasquez needed to earn the first save of his career. He tossed three scoreless frames striking out three, allowing a hit and a walk to finish off the shutout.

Wednesday: Goldeyes 11, X’s 7

The Explorers for much of the game were the better team on the diamond and proved it early as they jumped out to a 3-0 first inning lead. A Brendon Dadson sac fly scored Michael Lang, who reached on a lead-off walk. Jacob Bockelie drove home a run with a ground out and a two out base hit from Jordan Garr made it a 3-0 X’s lead.

Dustyn Macaluso homered to lead off the third inning and it put Sioux City up 4-0.

Marc-Andre Habeck took a no-decision, even though the native of Winnipeg pitched brilliantly against his hometown team. He tossed four and one-third innings of scoreless baseball allowing six hits and no walks with one strikeout.

The Explorers tacked on a run in the sixth to make it 5-0 on a two out double from Dadson to score Lang from first who scored three runs for the X’s.

Winnipeg used three straight walks to open up the sixth inning to plate five runs in the frame to tie the game at 5-5.