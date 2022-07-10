Winnipeg hits six homers in first-half finale over Sioux City

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Winnipeg Goldeyes hit six home runs as they blasted their way past the Sioux City Explorers on Sunday afternoon 12-3, taking the rubber game.

It was the Explorers who struck in the first inning. Tyler Rando, who reached on a single and made his way to third, scored on a wild pitch to put Sioux City on top 1-0.

The game quickly shifted into Winnipeg’s favor in the bottom of the second when it scored nine runs on nine hits in a rally that sent thirteen batters to the plate with the first eleven of those reaching.

David Washington and Logan Hill hit back to back homers to lead off the inning. After a single, an error and a fielder’s choice Winnipeg went on a stretch where five consecutive hits drove in runs. Justin Thompson with an RBI single, Reggie Pruitt with a run scoring double, Ian Sagdal brought home two with a base hit and Max Murphy singled to drive in a run. Washington then blasted his second home run of the inning, and the two-run dinger finished off the rally for the Goldeyes putting them up 9-1.

All the damage was done to X’s starter Zach Hedges (0-4), who took the loss. He gave up nine runs, eight earned on nine hits with a couple of strikeouts and a walk in two innings.

Back to back doubles in the third from Trey Martin and Blake Tiberi scored another run for the X’s to cut the deficit down to 9-2.

From that point on, Goldeyes starting pitcher Luis Ramirez (6-2) cruised. After the Tiberi run scoring double he retired ten straight, and he retired the final sixteen of seventeen batters he faced. He ended up going seven innings allowing two runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and did not walk a batter.

Of the six homers hit in the game by Winnipeg, four of them came to lead off an inning. Max Murphy hit a pair with one in the fourth and one in the eighth. Rookie Justin Thompson hit the first of his professional career.

Michael Lang who came out of retirement for the weekend finished his suddenly extended X’s career strong with two hits in the contest including a single in his final at-bat.

Sioux City now hits the All-Star Break with a 21-30 record.

Pitchers Patrick Ledet and Thomas McIlraith will go to Chicago for the mid-summer classic played on Tuesday at Impact Field. The Explorers will hit the diamond again at 7:05 p.m. Thursday when they take on the Sioux Falls Canaries for the start of a three-game series.

Saturday's game

Explorers 11, Goldeyes 4: The Sioux City Explorers drew a season high twelve walks and clubbed three homers.

Sioux City led wire to wire in the contest in part to a two-run first inning homer by Tyler Rando. The blast over the left field wall was the first of his professional career.

The X’s added a run in the second on a ground out by Patrick Ledet to go up 3-0. Ledet, who was the starting pitcher the previous day, got the start in left field due to a limited roster available in Canada.

The Goldeyes pulled close in the third, smacking three doubles in the inning. Hidekel Gonzalez led off the frame with a double and scored on Reggie Pruitt’s double, Pruitt scored on the next pitch on a Ian Sagdal two-bagger to pull the X’s lead down to one, 3-2.

Sioux City countered in the next half inning with a two out walk and a Shane Podsednik two run home run to expand the lead back to three, 5-2.

The two runs is all Winnipeg would muster against Sioux City starter Tom Windle (3-2) who picked up the victory. He went six and two-thirds allowing two runs on six hits, walked only one and tied a season high with eight strikeouts.

In the sixth, Sioux City padded their lead by walking to load the bases with two outs. Ledet then walked to bring home a run and make it 6-2 Explorers. Ledet finished the night with two RBI and two hits.

RJ Martinez (4-4) was given the loss as he allowed six runs on three hits through five and two-thirds innings, he walked six and struck out four.

A wild pitch and a two-out, two-run single in the eighth blew the game open for Sioux City. Michael Lang, who came out of retirement for the weekend series in Winnipeg added to his Sioux City career franchise record hit total with the single in the eighth putting the X’s up 9-2.

Winnipeg scored two runs in the bottom half of the eighth on a pass ball and a RBI single from Max Murphy. Murphy then pitched the ninth for Winnipeg and served up a home run to Podsednik who had his first career multi-homer game to cap off the scoring for Sioux City at 11-4.

In the win the X’s gained a season high twelve walks as every member of the starting lineup reached base in the contest.