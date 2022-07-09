 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PRO BASEBALL

Winnipeg opens series with win over Explorers

Baseball Texas Airhogs at Sioux City Explorers

Sioux City Explorers' Michael Lang slides past home plate to score in a 2018 regular-season game. Lang came out of retirement this weekend to play with the X's in Winnipeg. 

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Winnipeg Goldeyes hit four home runs to power their way to a 9-0 victory over the Sioux City Explorers to open a three game weekend series.

After some squandered opportunities on both sides Winnipeg came through with a pair of runs in the third. Reggiie Pruitt Jr singled with one out.

He attempted to steal second, Explorers starting pitcher Patrick Ledet threw behind the runner to first but the throw to second was errant allowing Pruitt to take third and score on a wild pitch.

Ian Sagdal then tripled to right field and scored on a Max Murphy RBI single making it 2-0 Winnipeg.

The Goldeyes flexed their muscles from the fifth to the seventh. After a lead off double by Hidekel Gonzalez and a bunt single a sac fly scored Gonzalez from third to make it 3-0 Goldeyes. Max Murphy then homered to center to give Winnipeg a 5-0 lead.

In the sixth Deon Stafford Jr homered to left with a man aboard to give the Fish a 7-0 lead and a Gonzalez solo homer gave Winnipeg an 8-0 lead.

Patrick Ledet (2-2) was given the loss as he allowed the eight runs over five and one-third innings of work, surrendering ten hits with three strikeouts and a walk.

The X’s offense never got going against Freisis Adames (5-3) as he went six scoreless allowing six hits and a walk with four strikeouts.

Mitchell Verburg pitched well in his two and two-thirds innings of relief, allowing just a solo home run to David Washington to give the game it’s final 9-0 score.

Returning to the Explorers for the weekend and coming out of retirement, Michael Lang started in right field and hit eighth while going 0-for-3.

