WICHITA, Kan. - Clinging to contention for a wild card playoff berth Wichita kept its hopes alive after spilling Sioux City 4-2 in an American Association baseball game at Lawrence Dumont Stadium Saturday evening.
The Wingnuts entered the day 2.5 games behind Kansas City for the South Divivion's second playoff berth after dropping a 12-6 decision to the T-Bones Friday.
Kansas City came off a three-game sweep of Wichita headed off for a road series at Gary South Shore but fell 9-1 to keep the Wingnuts alive.
Sioux City is already the champion of the South Division and will play at the wild card team - either Kansas City or Wichita - in the first two games of the best-of-five first-round series.
The win was the sixth straight in the series between the teams, who will finish the regular season with games here Sunday and Monday
Starting pitcher Justin Vernia was looking for his 13th win of the season but lost for the just the second time this season, giving up four runs in seven inning. Dean Green had a solo home run, his third since joining the X's in the second half of the season.