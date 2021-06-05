 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
X's bats heat up in big win over Lincoln
0 Comments
Professional baseball

X's bats heat up in big win over Lincoln

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

X's batter L.T. Tolbert bats against Gunnar Buhner of Lincoln on Friday in Sioux City's 15-4 win.

Sioux City After a six game road trip, the Sioux City Explorers were happy to be back home, as they won their first game of the series against the Lincoln Saltdogs, 15-4. 

PHOTOS: Explorers vs Lincoln Saltdogs baseball

+6 
+6 
Explorers vs Lincoln Saltdogs baseball
+6 
+6 
Explorers vs Lincoln Saltdogs baseball
+6 
+6 
Explorers vs Lincoln Saltdogs baseball
+6 
+6 
Explorers vs Lincoln Saltdogs baseball
+6 
+6 
Explorers vs Lincoln Saltdogs baseball

Lincoln raced out to a quick lead as David Vidal smacked a home run to give the Saltdogs a 2-0 lead in the top of the second. 

In the third, a throwing error by Sioux City scored Justin Byrd, and a Curt Smith bloop single to right field allowed Josh Altmann to score, giving Lincoln the 4-0 lead. 

After leaving the bases loaded in each of the first two innings, the X’s were able to put together a five run, two out rally. Chris Clare returned to the starting lineup after missing the last ten games and began his incredible night with a two run home run to left, cutting the deficit in half.

After a walk and a base hit, LT Tolbert cleared the bases with a double, to tie the game at four. Tolbert scored after a hit batter and error loaded the bases, and Jared Walker worked a walk, giving the X’s the lead 5-4. 

Clare kept rolling  with an RBI triple to right field in the fourth, to bring home Sebastian Zawada. Chris Harris hit a single to immediately plate Clare. After a swiped bag, Harris scored on a second Tolbert double to five Sioux City a 8-4 lead after four. 

Sioux City plated four more in the fifth inning, as Jose Sermo began the inning with a bloop triple, a play where the Saltdogs lost the high pop up in the lights, eventually leaving Sermo at third. Clare picked up his fourth RBI of the night with a base hit. He scored on a two run triple from Chase Harris as the X’s collected three triples in the game.

A Jose Sermo two run home run in the sixth, and a Mitch Ghelfi RBI double in the eighth capped off the scoring for Sioux City. 

The X’s racked up a season high 21 hits. Leading the charge was Clare, who was 4-6, with a home run, a triple, four RBI and three runs scored. Chase Harris was also 4-6, with a triple, three RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base.

Jose Sermo had a three hit night with a homer. LT Tolbert collected four RBI and three hits and Lane Milligan was 2-2 with three walks and was hit by a pitch. He reached base all six times he came to the plate but never scored. 

Kyle Kinman (2-1) picked up the loss, as he allowed eight hits, five runs with four walks and strikeouts in just three innings.

Zach Hedges, (2-0) in his fourth start of the year, earned the win, going five innings, allowing three hits, four runs with five walks and five strikeouts.

Joe Riley (1) earned the save as he was the only arm out of the Explorers bullpen in the game. The rookie tossed four innings of shutout baseball, allowing just a pair of hits and walks while striking out six. 

Sioux City improved its record to 10-5. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Explorers crush Saltdogs

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News