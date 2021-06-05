X's bats heat up in big win over Lincoln

Sioux City plated four more in the fifth inning, as Jose Sermo began the inning with a bloop triple, a play where the Saltdogs lost the high pop up in the lights, eventually leaving Sermo at third. Clare picked up his fourth RBI of the night with a base hit. He scored on a two run triple from Chase Harris as the X’s collected three triples in the game.

A Jose Sermo two run home run in the sixth, and a Mitch Ghelfi RBI double in the eighth capped off the scoring for Sioux City.

The X’s racked up a season high 21 hits. Leading the charge was Clare, who was 4-6, with a home run, a triple, four RBI and three runs scored. Chase Harris was also 4-6, with a triple, three RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base.

Jose Sermo had a three hit night with a homer. LT Tolbert collected four RBI and three hits and Lane Milligan was 2-2 with three walks and was hit by a pitch. He reached base all six times he came to the plate but never scored.

Kyle Kinman (2-1) picked up the loss, as he allowed eight hits, five runs with four walks and strikeouts in just three innings.