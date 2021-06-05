X's bats heat up in big win over Lincoln

Sioux City – After a six game road trip, the Sioux City Explorers were happy to be back home, as they won their first game of the series against the Lincoln Saltdogs, 15-4.
Lincoln raced out to a quick lead as David Vidal smacked a home run to give the Saltdogs a 2-0 lead in the top of the second.
In the third, a throwing error by Sioux City scored Justin Byrd, and a Curt Smith bloop single to right field allowed Josh Altmann to score, giving Lincoln the 4-0 lead.
After leaving the bases loaded in each of the first two innings, the X’s were able to put together a five run, two out rally. Chris Clare returned to the starting lineup after missing the last ten games and began his incredible night with a two run home run to left, cutting the deficit in half.
After a walk and a base hit, LT Tolbert cleared the bases with a double, to tie the game at four. Tolbert scored after a hit batter and error loaded the bases, and Jared Walker worked a walk, giving the X’s the lead 5-4.
Clare kept rolling with an RBI triple to right field in the fourth, to bring home Sebastian Zawada. Chris Harris hit a single to immediately plate Clare. After a swiped bag, Harris scored on a second Tolbert double to five Sioux City a 8-4 lead after four.
Sioux City plated four more in the fifth inning, as Jose Sermo began the inning with a bloop triple, a play where the Saltdogs lost the high pop up in the lights, eventually leaving Sermo at third. Clare picked up his fourth RBI of the night with a base hit. He scored on a two run triple from Chase Harris as the X’s collected three triples in the game.
A Jose Sermo two run home run in the sixth, and a Mitch Ghelfi RBI double in the eighth capped off the scoring for Sioux City.
The X’s racked up a season high 21 hits. Leading the charge was Clare, who was 4-6, with a home run, a triple, four RBI and three runs scored. Chase Harris was also 4-6, with a triple, three RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base.
Jose Sermo had a three hit night with a homer. LT Tolbert collected four RBI and three hits and Lane Milligan was 2-2 with three walks and was hit by a pitch. He reached base all six times he came to the plate but never scored.
Kyle Kinman (2-1) picked up the loss, as he allowed eight hits, five runs with four walks and strikeouts in just three innings.
Zach Hedges, (2-0) in his fourth start of the year, earned the win, going five innings, allowing three hits, four runs with five walks and five strikeouts.