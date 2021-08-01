X's capitalize on Gary miscues in victory

SIOUX CITY– The Sioux City Explorers took full advantage of six Gary SouthShore RailCats errors on Sunday afternoon in a 12-5 win.

The mistakes started early as Chase Harris led off with an infield single. He stole second and then third. On the steal of third the catcher’s throw ended up in left field, allowing Harris to score.

After back to back walks, and a fly out, it looked like the RailCats would end the inning on a double play ball. But the throw to second was dropped, resulting in a second error in the frame and a single and sacrifice fly handed the X’s a 3-0 lead.

Sioux City added to that margin in the second. A walk and a single with two outs, brought up LT Tolbert. He hit a routine ground ball to short, where the throw from Tom Walraven was high, the first baseman Tommy McCarthy leapt to catch the throw, but upon applying the tag on Tolbert, the ball popped free from his glove, allowing two runs to score giving Sioux City a 5-0 lead.

Gary would chip away at that deficit scoring twice in the third on a Daniel Lingua single and a McCarthy sac fly.

They plated another in the fifth as Zach Welz led off the inning with a double.

He scored on a Jesus Marriaga ground out to pull the Cats to 5-3.