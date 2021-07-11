X's comeback falls short as Monarchs earn weekend sweep

Kansas City, KS (July 11, 2021) – The Sioux City Explorers scored seven unanswered runs at one point in Sunday's game, but the Kansas City Monarchs were able to hold on to the lead, and eventually finish the sweep of the Explorers by a score of 10-7.

Kansas City scored two runs each in the first and second innings, to take a 4-0 lead, before doubling that total in the third. Morgan McCullough singled with the bases loaded. And with two outs a Ryan Grotjohn walk scored another and a two run single from Jan Hernandez who had a four hit game finished off the four run rally for the Monarchs who held a 8-0 lead at the end of three.

All eight runs were issued to X’s starter Jonah Smith (0-2) as he was handed the loss. He lasted three innings, allowing six walks while striking out four.

The comeback began for Sioux City in the fourth as Lane Milligan led off with a single and stole second. He then scored on a Blake Tiberi single to give the Explorers their first run of the game. A Joseph Monge single with two outs scored Tiberi to make it 8-2.