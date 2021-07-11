X's comeback falls short as Monarchs earn weekend sweep

Kansas City, KS (July 11, 2021) – The Sioux City Explorers scored seven unanswered runs at one point in Sunday's game, but the Kansas City Monarchs were able to hold on to the lead, and eventually finish the sweep of the Explorers by a score of 10-7.
Kansas City scored two runs each in the first and second innings, to take a 4-0 lead, before doubling that total in the third. Morgan McCullough singled with the bases loaded. And with two outs a Ryan Grotjohn walk scored another and a two run single from Jan Hernandez who had a four hit game finished off the four run rally for the Monarchs who held a 8-0 lead at the end of three.
All eight runs were issued to X’s starter Jonah Smith (0-2) as he was handed the loss. He lasted three innings, allowing six walks while striking out four.
The comeback began for Sioux City in the fourth as Lane Milligan led off with a single and stole second. He then scored on a Blake Tiberi single to give the Explorers their first run of the game. A Joseph Monge single with two outs scored Tiberi to make it 8-2.
In the fifth the X’s scored five times after they loaded the bases with one out. Chase Harris plated a run with a sacrifice fly to center field. After a walk to load the bases with two outs, it was Monge again drove in two with a base hit. Mitch Ghelfi immediately followed with a double to make it a 8-7 game.
The X’s were close to tying the game as LT Tolbert singled to right field to send Ghelfi home, but a Jan Hernandez throw from right cut down Ghelfi at the plate, preserving the lead for Kansas City 8-7.
From there the X’s offense struggled to get base runners, as the Monarchs employed two starters to get them to the ninth. One of those was Justin Shafer (3-2) who was awarded the victory after he tossed two innings of scoreless relief, striking out three and not allowing a walk.
Carlos Diaz earned his ninth save of the year as he tossed a perfect ninth
With the loss Sioux City has been swept for the year by Kansas City. They look to get back on track immediately on Monday night back home in Sioux City as they begin a four game series with the Sioux Falls Canaries. First pitch is set for 7:05 pm.