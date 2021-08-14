X's drop opener against Cleburne

SIOUX CITY– The Sioux City Explorers saw the Cleburne Railroaders score twice in the ninth inning, as the X's fell in an important series opener 7-6.
Early on, the Cleburne offense raced out to a lead as Ramon Hernandez and DJ Peterson singled in the first made it 2-0 in favor of the Railroaders. A throwing error in the second inning allowed a third run to score. And back to back two out singles from Osvaldo Martinez and Hernandez gave Cleburne a 5-0 lead.
Sioux City finally got the bats working in the fourth, when Jose Sermo clobbered a two run home run. He was followed a few batters later by Seamus Curran, who hit a solo homer to make it 5-3. Lane Milligan scored on a ground out after reaching on a double to cut the Railroaders lead down to just one, 5-4.
The Explorers took the lead in the fifth after Sebastian Zawada tied the game with a base hit. With bases loaded and two out, Cleburne booted a ground ball, for an error that gave Sioux City a 6-5 lead.
The X’s held that lead until the ninth, thanks to two scoreless innings of relief from Max Kuhns.
In the ninth, Cleburne began their rally with a one out single from Alay Lago. After a single from Osvaldo Martinez it was Hernandez who delivered his third RBI of the night with a line drive to left, tying the game at six. On the throw to the infield, Sioux City booted the ball into shallow left, allowing Martinez to advance from second base and score, as the throw to home was mishandled, giving Cleburne the 7-6 lead on the error.
After Cleburne took the lead, there was a 22 minute delay due to a power outage in the surrounding area.
Nate Gercken (2-2) took the loss for Sioux City, as he tossed 2/3 of an inning, allowing two runs on three hits with a pair of walks.
Austin Fairchild (5-4) got the win in relief as he tossed a scoreless inning with a run and a walk.
Edward Cruz picked up his seventh save of the year with a scoreless ninth as he worked around a one out walk with three strikeouts.