X's drop opener against Cleburne

SIOUX CITY– The Sioux City Explorers saw the Cleburne Railroaders score twice in the ninth inning, as the X's fell in an important series opener 7-6.

Early on, the Cleburne offense raced out to a lead as Ramon Hernandez and DJ Peterson singled in the first made it 2-0 in favor of the Railroaders. A throwing error in the second inning allowed a third run to score. And back to back two out singles from Osvaldo Martinez and Hernandez gave Cleburne a 5-0 lead.

Sioux City finally got the bats working in the fourth, when Jose Sermo clobbered a two run home run. He was followed a few batters later by Seamus Curran, who hit a solo homer to make it 5-3. Lane Milligan scored on a ground out after reaching on a double to cut the Railroaders lead down to just one, 5-4.

The Explorers took the lead in the fifth after Sebastian Zawada tied the game with a base hit. With bases loaded and two out, Cleburne booted a ground ball, for an error that gave Sioux City a 6-5 lead.

The X’s held that lead until the ninth, thanks to two scoreless innings of relief from Max Kuhns.