X's drop sixth straight with 5-4 loss to RedHawks

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers lost their sixth straight game Friday night, falling 5-4 to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park.

A three-run home run from Drew Ward in the first inning set the tone for the RedHawks (10-3), who are in first place in the American Association's West Division.

"We stuck in there and we tried to stick it out for the last eight innings we had left," infielder Nick Franklin said. "Obviously we came up a little bit short, but that's what this game is. We have another opportunity tomorrow."

A two-out, two-run double from Mitch Ghelfi in the second inning followed by a Trey Martin pop-up that fell in the infield for an RBI-single in the third tied the game up.

The second home-run of the night for the RedHawks was the difference maker, as John Silviano hit a two-run shot in the fifth.

Gabe Snyder hit a solo home run to bring the X's within one in the eighth, but that was all Sioux City could muster Friday night.

Tyler Beardsley took the loss for Sioux City, giving up five runs over five innings of work. Ryan Flores took the win for the RedHawks, throwing six innings and striking out 10.

Snyder and Martin each had two hits for the X's. Manuel Boscan and Silviano each recorded three hits for the RedHawks.

"This is the second game all year we haven't had a lead in the game," manager Steve Montgomery said. "We tie this one up, they hit the two-run homer. We made two bad pitches."

The Explorers and RedHawks are back in action Saturday for a 6:05 p.m. first pitch in Sioux City.

