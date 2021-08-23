X's rallies power way to win over Cleburne

CLEBURNE, Texas— A five run first inning guided the Sioux City Explorers to victory on Sunday over the Cleburne Railroaders, as the X's took the series finale 10-4.

Blake Tiberi got the scoring started as the second batter in the game smacking a two run home run to put Sioux City up 2-0. Mitch Ghelfi added a two run double and Errol Robinson picked up his first hit and RBI as an Explorer to finish the five run rally.

The five run rally was accomplished off of Jacob Rhame (0-1) as the former big leaguer was making his Railroaders debut and first professional appearance in about two years. He allowed five runs on five hits with three walks and a couple of strikeouts.

Cleburne chipped away at the X’s lead with a run in the first on a Ramon Hernandez single and a solo homer from Noah Vaughan trimming the lead to 5-2.

Keeping Cleburne at bay was Zach Hedges (7-4) who picked up the victory. He tossed five innings, allowing two runs, and scattering nine hits while striking out four and walking none.

The Explorers put the game away in the fifth with runners at second and third with one out, as a wild pitch scored Seamus Curran and a sacrifice fly from Joseph Monge gave Sioux City a 7-2 lead.