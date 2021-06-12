X's rally to kick off road trip with a win

GARY, IND. – Sioux City used a five run seventh inning to start off the road trip with a 10-7 victory over the Gary SouthShore RailCats on Friday night.

Sioux City got an RBI double from Nate Samson in the second inning to jump out to an early 1-0 lead. Gary responded with a run scoring single in the third to tie it at one.

The first rally of the night came in the fourth inning for Sioux City. With runners at second and third, Jared Walker brought one home with a single to right. Samson collected another RBI on a sacrifice fly to left. Walker then scored on a Joseph Monge double, putting the X’s up 4-1.

Sioux City added a run in the fifth as Jose Sermo worked a two out walk, stole second and scored on another Walker RBI single to give the X’s a 5-1 lead.

However Gary came up with a big rally in the fifth to take the lead. After a one out double, Sioux City loaded the bases for the RailCats with a walk and an error. A hit batter scored a run, and an MJ Rookard double cleared the bases and tied the game at 5-5.

A Michael Woodworth sinking line drive, which Chase Harris couldn’t make a diving catch on, led to a run scoring triple and an infield single with the infield in, led to the final of six runs being scored in the frame for the Cats, who led 7-5.