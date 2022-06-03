X's take rubber match from Milwaukee 8-5

SIOUX CITY - The Sioux City Explorers take the rubber game from the Milwaukee Milkmen by a final of 8-5 on Thursday.

The X’s offense got off to a quick start when Danny Amaral homered in the bottom of the first to give Sioux City a 1-0 lead.

Milwaukee struck back quickly however as the Milkmen scored four times in the second. A lead off double for Correlle Prime quickly turned into a game tying run when Dylan Kelly reached on a throwing error. Kelly scored on a ground out to give Milwaukee a 2-1 lead. The Milkmen then proceeded to load the bases with two outs and Mason Davis drove home two with a single to left pushing their lead to 4-1.

Sebastian Zawada answered immediately in the bottom half of the inning with a solo home run to cut the deficit to 4-2.

Sioux City finished off the comeback and took the lead in the third. John Anthon picked up his first hit as an Explorer with a triple to lead off the inning, he scored immediately on a Chase Harris double. After an Amaral single, Harris scored on a throwing error by the pitcher and Amaral scored on a Nick Franklin ground out to give Sioux City a 5-4 lead. Gabe Snyder, who walked with just one out, scored on a Blake Tiberi ground out to push the X’s lead to 6-4.

That’s all Explorers starter Tyler Beardlsey (2-1) needed to get the win. He went five innings allowing four runs although just one was earned on seven hits with seven strikeouts and a pair of walks.

On the other end it was Alex FaGalde (0-2) who took the loss allowing six runs in two and a third, on six hits with a strikeout and a walk.

Sioux City added a run in the fifth on a Tiberi RBI single and in the sixth on a Franklin RBI single to keep out of reach from Milwaukee who tallied a run in the sixth on Davis’ third RBI of the night.

The bullpen of the X’s of Brosher, Kuhns and McIlraith (4) only allowed one run over the final four innings with just five hits, no walks and five strikeouts. McIlraith picked up the save with a scoreless ninth.

Sioux City now turns their attention to a three game weekend series with the Gary SouthShore RailCats which begins on Friday at 7:05 pm from MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park. The X’s will throw lefty Patrick Ledet (0-0, 3.18) against righty John Sheaks (1-1, 1.10).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0