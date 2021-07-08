Zach Hedges shuts down Saltdogs in Sioux City win

LINCOLN, NE – Six scoreless innings from Zach Hedges pushed the Sioux City Explorers to a 3-2 victory over the Lincoln Saltdogs on Wednesday night.

Hedges (5-2), making his tenth start of the season, shut down the Lincoln offense for six innings as he scattered four hits, walking two and tied a season high by striking out five.

He was efficient in his outing, as 60 of the 95 pitches he threw were called for strikes. He retired the side in order just once, but no Saltdog made it to third base with fewer than two outs in an inning.

Jose Sermo provided the lion's share of Sioux City’s offensive production as he hit a two run home run in the third inning to give Sioux City a 2-0 lead. It was Sermo’s 17th of the season and his 52nd as a Sioux City Explorer, putting him five homers shy of tying Nolan Lane’s franchise record.

The home run was the lone mistake of the night for Lincoln starter Keenan Bartlett (2-2) as he matched Hedges by tossing six innings. He allowed the two runs on a Sermo dinger while working around eight hits, while walking two and also tying a season high with seven strikeouts.