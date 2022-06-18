ZACH JAMES COLUMN: Sioux City Explorers use June to turn season around

SIOUX CITY — When Explorers manager Steve Montgomery said earlier this season he would like the pro baseball team to get to the .500 mark, I had doubts.

I thought a bad start was just too much to overcome.

The Explorers proved me wrong, and I say that with a smile.

The Explorers were 3-12 at the end of May, and caught every bad bounce that a team with that amount of talent could take. There were injuries and unlucky plays galore. There was just something that needed to change, but the X’s couldn’t quite figure it out.

I thought it was going to take a few weeks for the Explorers to get back to an even record, not days.

That’s exactly what the Explorers have done, and Montgomery deserves credit for turning around this team to where it started.

Montgomery on Thursday night, however, deflected the credit to the players who have built the turnaround.

“They’re a bunch of gritty guys and they’re a bunch of dirtbags,” Montgomery said. “They love coming to the baseball field. They love putting in hard work. They get after it. It’s a pleasure to manage this bunch.”

Montgomery helped turn the team around with a positive mindset. He could have been a hard-nosed, mean-mugging guy who could have yelled and screamed until his face turned blue.

Montgomery and the rest of the coaching staff knew that wasn’t going to be productive. So, like he said, he knew he had to listen, keep the guys’ spirits up right, and make sure they handled their business the same way.

He knew he had to be a positive leader. Positive leaders churn positive results.

“You have to keep the morale up,” Montgomery said. “The energy has to stay up and the spirits have to stay up. The whole team stayed upbeat. We closed out games. The goal is simple: Battle every single night and don’t worry about your record.”

Sure, it’s just the start to the season and there’s plenty of baseball to be had this summer. But, it’s a better situation to be two games under .500 heading into Saturday’s late game against Cleburne than to be in a situation like Sioux Falls or the Railroaders, for example.

The Explorers just needed something to turn their spirits, and Montgomery joked after winning on June 1 over Milwaukee that the X’s needed a new month to play in.

He wasn’t wrong.

Since the calendar turned from May to June, the Explorers are 11-4.

“Maybe June is our month,” said Montgomery at the beginning of the month. “I think I mentioned getting to 20-20 … everything that we’re dealing with inside the clubhouse, injuries and other stuff hitting us, it’s good to get some wins.”

That 11-4 run included a three-game sweep over the Kansas City Monarchs, which won the American Association last season. The X's also took two out of three down in Kansas City to start the season.

“It’s good for the momentum that we’ve created in June, and we know that we can play with arguably the best team in the league,” the Explorers manager said. “You have to keep the intensity up. We have to play with that intensity with each and every game.”

The Explorers did drop their first game of the series to Cleburne, 3-1. Chase Harris doubled and later scored on Ademar Rifaela’s sacrifice fly for their only run of the game.

Tom Windle took the loss for the X's, but he threw well. He went seven innings, and allowed two runs on two hits in that stretch.

Zach James is the sports editor of the Journal. Email him at zjames@siouxcityjournal.com and follow him on Twitter @ZacharyWJames.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0