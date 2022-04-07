Former Bishop Heelan catcher starts in Double-A with Royals team, Sioux North grad hits walk-off for Nortfolk Tides

Cropley starts season in Double-A

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Former Bishop Heelan star catcher Tyler Cropley will begin this baseball season in Double-A, with the Royals announcing on Wednesday, that Cropley had been sent to the minor leagues.

Cropley, who graduated from Bishop Heelan in 2014, will start the season back behind the plate for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, where he spent last season.

Cropley, who was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the eighth round of the 2018 MLB Draft, hit.194 with a .325 on-base percentage and .313 slugging percentage in 26 games played for the Naturals last season.

He was signed by the Royals in Oct. 2020 after being released by the Nationals earlier that year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Cropley was a non-roster invitee to Royals major league camp.

Neustrom walks it off in Norfolk

Robert Neustrom lifted the Norfolk Tides to victory on Wednesday night, as the Sioux City North grad hit a walk-off single off the base of the right field wall to drive in Norfolk second baseman Jahmai Jones, for a 6-5 Tides' win over the Charlotte Knights.

Neustrom finished the night with two hits, and then added another on Thursday in a 13-7 Tides' loss to the Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

Neustrom, a fifth round draft pick by the Baltimore Orioles in 2018, was promoted to Triple-A Norfolk by the O's partway through the 2021 season after he hit .284 with seven homers and 50 RBI in 62 games for the Double-A Bowie Baysox.

In 64 games for the Tides last season, Neustrom hit .232 with nine homers runs, 33 RBI, and a .324 OBP.

Thompson-Williams released by Mariners

East alum Dom Thompson-Williams was released by the Seattle Mariners earlier this week, after two seasons with the organization.

Thompson-Williams, who graduated from East in 2013 and played college ball at Iowa Western and South Carolina, broke into professional baseball after being drafted by the New York Yankees in the fifth round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

Thompson-Williams was then acquired by Seattle in November 2018 as part of the trade that sent left-handed pitcher James Paxton to New York. After hitting .234 with 12 homers and 41 RBI in Double-A Arkansas in 2019, Thompson-Williams did not play at all in 2020 due to the season being canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, Thompson-Williams returned to the field in Arkansas and hit .184, with a .254 OBP, a .311 slugging percentage, five home runs and 28 RBI in 58 games played.

Tillo DFA'd by Royals

Sioux City North grad Daniel Tillo was designated for assignment by the Kansas City Royals on Thursday, in order to make room for top prospect Bobby Witt, Jr., on the 40-man roster.

Tillo, who returned in the second half of last season following rehab for Tommy John surgery on his left elbow, put up a 4.63 ERA with 22 strikeouts in 23.1 innings for the Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals in 2021.

The left-hander was added to the Royals' 40-man roster in November 2020, just a few months after he underwent the ligament replacement surgery that summer.

Tillo made the switch from the starting rotation to the bullpen upon reaching Double-A in 2019. He was scheduled to miss eight weeks to start this season after suffering a lat-muscle related injury.

The Royals now have seven days to trade Tillo, release him, or put him on outright waivers, where he could be claimed by another major league team.

Northwestern volleyball announces 2022 schedule

The Northwestern College volleyball coach announced its 2022 season schedule on Thursday, as the Red Raiders come into the season with nine returning starters from last year's team.

NWC will start the season on Aug. 23 with a home game against Ottawa (Kan.), followed by a trip to Fullerton, Calif. to compete in the Hope International Tournament on Aug. 26 and 27.

The Raiders will travel to Sioux City for their Aug. 31 GPAC opener against Morningside, and will compete at the Sioux City Tournament from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3.

Northwestern will face 10 ranked opponents this season, based on the 2021 final rankings.

The Raiders will face two nationally ranked non-conference opponents this season, in No. 7 Viterbo (Wis.), and Grand View.

Northwestern will finish the regular season at Briar Cliff on Nov. 1, and will play in the GPAC tournament quarterfinals on Nov. 5. This will be the 18th season at the helm for Northwestern head coach Kyle Van Den Bosch.

