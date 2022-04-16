On the mound or behind the plate, Tyler Cropley is hoping for opportunity in 2022

Before this past week, Tyler Cropley hadn't pitched in nearly eight years.

Last Saturday, the 2014 Bishop Heelan High School grad and Kansas City Royals minor league catcher got the chance to pitch for the first time since his senior year of high school, as Northwest Arkansas Naturals Manager Chris Widger handed him the ball with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning of an eventual 14-11 loss to the Springfield Cardinals.

Cropley, who played college ball at Iowa Western Community College and the University of Iowa, pitched a perfect 2/3 of an inning for the Naturals, allowing no hits, no runs, and no walks on seven total pitches.

Cropley was able to hit the upper 80s with his fastball in high school but wasn’t allowed to rear back for the gas on Saturday.

"No, they wouldn’t let me,” Cropley said with a chuckle. "They just wanted me to go up there and get guys out. The guy that was throwing before me was 97-99 (mph), so they got their eyes adjusted to that. I was up there throwing like 60."

Cropley was a standout player on both sides of the ball for Heelan, hitting .466 with a .562 on-base percentage and a .729 slugging mark his senior year in 2014, while also leading the Crusaders’ pitching staff with a 0.89 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 39-and-a-third innings pitched.

His junior year, Cropley threw a complete game one-hitter against Williamsburg at the Iowa High School state baseball tournament.

Cropley’s talents caught attention from pro scouts, and after a standout pair of seasons at Iowa, where he hit .305 with 18 total homers and 86 RBIs, he was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the eighth round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

"He was a pretty darn good pitcher in high school," Heelan baseball coach Andy Osborne said. "He probably could’ve gone on as a pitcher, but just happened to be an exceptional catcher as well. I think it’s really cool to see the success that he has had."

While the past few years have been a struggle for Cropley in the stats column, he is hopeful that his revamped swing will pay dividends this season.

Cropley hit .187 over 145 plate appearances at Single-A Hagerstown in 2019 and was released by the Nationals in June of 2020, when scores of players were let go amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He joined the Royals organization in late 2020, and then hit .194 last season with two homers in 67 plate appearances at Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

"Last year, we did a lot of changes to my swing, and it was 'Don’t think so much about this year, think about next year,'" Cropley said. "What I felt this spring training with my swing, and catching behind the dish, everything is where it needs to be."

Cropley spent this year’s shortened spring training in big league camp, where he got to learn from players like seven-time All-Star Salvador Perez, a five-time Gold Glove winning catcher who led the majors last season with 48 home runs and 121 RBIs.

"Whenever we’d do our catching work, he was always there helping us out and talking us through some things," Cropley said. "I’ve learned so much, just in baseball in general. From how to call a game, what to look for, that kind of stuff. And then just the camaraderie in the clubhouse too, it was cool to see and cool to be a part of. It's something that I'll never forget, that's for sure."

Upon the conclusion of spring training, Cropley was sent down to Double-A Northwest Arkansas to start the season, where he hopes to improve his consistency at the plate.

Having spent time amongst the big leaguers, Cropley realized that the main thing separating them from minor league players is consistency.

"They're just baseball players like we are and the only thing that they really do better than us is the consistency part of their game," Cropley said. "They're all humans just like we are, they just play baseball at a very consistent level day-after-day."

So far, Cropley is pleased with his new approach. He started behind the plate for the Naturals in Sunday’s game. He went 0-for-3 when it came time to bat but two of those outs came on line drives.

"That's all I can really do is put good at-bats together," Cropley said. "Then the results will come."

In a Royals’ system loaded with catching talent, Cropley has sometimes been relegated to back-up duty. Last year, Royals' No. 2 ranked catching prospect MJ Melendez got the majority of the innings for Northwest Arkansas.

But if he can can get consistent innings behind the plate, his old mentor is confident that Cropley can still impress Naturals fans and coaches, and perhaps earn the chance to move up to Triple-A Omaha.

"It’s one of those deals where, if you have a good day in front of the right people, you never know what could happen," Osborne said. "A lot of times, it’s just getting that opportunity. Hopefully, he gets that shot this year."

One place that Cropley is confident he will get more opportunities this year, is on the mound. With his pitching background, the Naturals seem willing to let him be the designated position player pitcher, whenever the situation arises.

It won't happen often, but when it does, Cropley will be ready.

“I’m assuming that if I’m not playing that night and we need somebody, they’ll send me back out there,” Cropley said. “I do enjoy it, it’s a good time.”

