Sioux City baseball pros return for Q&A, training sessions

DAKOTA DUNES — There is something to be said for getting the gang back together.

Last Friday night, four highly successful Sioux City baseball alumni gathered together at the Holiday Inn in Dakota Dunes, for the United Turf “Train with the Pros” series.

East High grad Dom Thompson-Williams, North alums Daniel Tillo and Damek Tomscha and Bishop Heelan grad Tyler Cropley all took part in the question and answer sessions, where attendees and local baseball youths could ask questions about the players’ training methods, as well as hear stories from their respective professional baseball careers.

“We want to be the premier space to train in this area,” United Turf director Ben Oberle said. “That is what we want to do. Who better to learn from than professional baseball players? We want to continue to give the guys, being the kids, high level coaches to play for, high level training, and get them to give back to Sioux City, and Siouxland.”

The event was included as part of a training series at the United Sports Academy, a massive athletic training facility in North Sioux City, where young baseball players will get the chance to receive training and advice from the local professional players and coaches.

In addition to baseball training, the United Sports Academy offers competitive leagues for volleyball, basketball, and pickleball, along with football and soccer training.

Tomscha, who spent the 2021 season with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints in the Minnesota Twins organization, helped organize the event by reaching out to Tillo, Cropley, and Thompson-Williams.

To him, the main idea behind the Q&A and the Saturday training sessions at the United Sports Academy was to bring the information that he and the other players were getting at the professional level to the kids of Siouxland.

“You just don’t get that kind of high level coaching brought in,” Tomscha said. “We can kind of relay the information that we’re getting taught. That was the vision that I had, was getting access to these Siouxland kids, the information that we get.”

The first of the three coaching events was a pitching clinic featuring St. Paul Saints pitching coach Mike McCarthy, along with an infield clinic put on by Tomscha and Saints’ infield coach Tyler Smarslok.

Saturday’s event was the All Skills Clinic, and United will host an infield clinic on January 23.

All four of Friday’s Q&A participants took part in Saturday’s clinic.

Thompson-Williams showed the attendees the basics of playing the outfield, while Tomscha used the United turf to teach infield drills.

Cropley and Tillo, who both play in the Kansas City Royals organization, did their work near the batting cages, with Cropley teaching blocking and catching drills, while Tillo leading the pitchers.

For all of them, the weekend was a chance to give back to the Siouxland baseball community, while reconnecting with old friends and rivals. During the Q&A, they reminisced about playing against one another in high school, and also told stories from their time in the pro ranks.

Thompson-Williams, who plays in the Seattle Mariners organization, shared a story with the crowd about playing catch with Ichiro Suzuki during spring training, and said that it was a “surreal’ experience to be back in the same room with guys like Tomscha, Tillo, and Cropley.

“It's honestly extraordinary to see how far we’ve come years later,” Thompson-Williams said. “It’s exciting that we’re doing this, because we all have different stories and they’re all from this city. Maybe we can reach out to one of these kids, and maybe inspire the next generation coming out.”

Oberle’s hope is that things like the Train with Pros event will convince Siouxland professional and amateur baseball players to stay in the Sioux City area to train, rather than moving to a bigger city like Des Moines, Omaha, or Sioux Falls.

“We want to keep them here,” Oberle said. “Baseball leagues, we hosted one this fall. Hittrax leagues, we want to be able to do stuff like that where guys are able to use the analytics of baseball. We want to have the stuff that gives them an opportunity to grow as an athlete. If we can do that with baseball, we can do that with football, we can do that with soccer, on the turf, that is what we want to be able to do.”

Tillo said the presence of a place like the United Sports Academy is a game changer for Sioux City baseball players, who don’t have the luxury of playing year round like players in baseball hotbeds like California, Florida, and Texas.

“The sky is the limit now with a facility like this, that we didn’t have when we were younger and that we could’ve taken advantage of back then,” Tillo said. “Now, the younger kids can take advantage of it and put themselves in the best spot to be successful.”

