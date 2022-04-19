Sioux City North alumnus Daniel Tillo thankful for fresh start from San Francisco Giants

SIOUX CITY — Daniel Tillo arrived in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Monday, ready for a new chapter.

He reported to the spring training facility of the San Francisco Giants on Monday for his first day with his new team.

On Sunday, the North High School grad announced on social media that he had signed with the 2021 National League West champions.

When the two reached a deal, the Giants assigned Tillo to Triple-A Sacramento.

“I feel like I need it mentally, more than anything,” said Tillo of joining the Giants. “I've been with the Royals for a long time, and I can’t thank them enough for drafting me. They changed my life completely for the better. Mentally, I feel like I need a fresh start. I can hear a new perspective from new coaches, new trainers. It feels like I hit a second wind with them. I feel energetic just being in the facility to get here every morning and work.”

He had spent the previous six seasons with the Royals, as they drafted him in the 2017 third round.

With the Royals farm system, the former Stars standout went 15-20 over four seasons in the minors. He recorded a 4.25 ERA and posted 244 strikeouts.

The most strikeouts he had in a regular season came in 2019, which was 85.

Then, in the summer of 2020, Tillo underwent elbow ligament replacement surgery, better known as Tommy John Surgery. That took him out of commission in 2020.

Tillo also missed the first few months of the 2021 season.

Tillo has not appeared in a game yet this season. He threw an inning in his last appearance with Kansas City's Double-A affiliate, Northwest Arkansas, on Sept. 19, 2021. During that outing, Tillo allowed one earned run and struck out two Cardinals prospects.

“I’m thankful it wasn’t a full-blown tear,” Tillo said. “I want to be in the big leagues someday, so I have to go pitch in the minor leagues so I can prove I do belong in the big leagues.”

Tillo suffered another injury this spring training when the Stars standout strained his teres major muscle, which is near his shoulder.

That set Tillo back a while, of course, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

That made the Royals nervous, thinking he’d be out a couple more months.

Kansas City designated him for assignment. The Royals eventually released Tillo for that injury scare and to make room for Bobby Witt Jr. on the 40-man roster.

The Giants’ medical staff, according to Tillo, gave him an MRI, and the Giants thought Tillo could come back much sooner than that.

Tillo liked that news, too, so he was eager to join the Giants and chose them over the Royals, who also offered Tillo a new contract.

“I felt like I needed a fresh start a little bit,” Tillo said. “That’s the reason why I chose the Giants over the Royals. Being out in Scottsdale, let’s see if we can learn some new things with San Francisco. We’re looking really good right now. I’m thankful that the Giants took a chance on me.

“It’s only been three weeks since I got hurt, but I am feeling a lot better already,” Tillo said. “I’m picking up where I left off.”

Right now, Tillo can do lower-body workouts and stretches.

Tillo said he has not been cleared to play any catch yet, and once he can be allowed to throw again, Tillo will start throwing with plyometric balls.

If he feels good doing that, he’ll play catch with a baseball and make his way through the rehab process.

“It’s a minor setback hopefully for a major comeback,” Tillo said. “I know I’m going to pitch this year. I’m not going to miss all season, and that’s keeping my head level. I’m going to do whatever it takes to get as healthy as possible and feel like my old self.”

