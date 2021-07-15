 Skip to main content
Sioux City North grad Daniel Tillo pitches short outing at Double-A level
MINOR LEAGUE ROUNDUP

Sioux City North grad Daniel Tillo pitches short outing at Double-A level

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — North High School grad Daniel Tillo pitched 1 1/3 innings on Wednesday night in a 9-5 loss as a member of the Northwest Arkansas Travelers. 

Tillo is pitching at the Double-A level, hoping to climb to the Triple-A level and eventually to the Kansas City Royals. 

Tillo struck out two and threw 29 pitches as a part of his Major League rehab assignment.

Tillo allowed three earned runs on one hit. He took the loss. Jake Scheiner hit a home run off the ex-Star. 

Tillo wasn't the only Sioux City native who played in the game. East grad Dom Thompson-Williams, who played for the Mariners' affiliate, went 0-for-1 during a pinch-hit situation. 

Elsewhere in Minor League Baseball, North grad Robert Neustrom hit a 441-foot home run on Wednesday night for Double-A Bowie. Bowie is the affiliate for Baltimore. 

It was his seventh homer of the season, and it helped the Baysox beat the Erie Seawolves 4-2. 

Damek Tomscha scored twice Wednesday night for St. Paul, which is at the Triple-A level. 

