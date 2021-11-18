United Sports Academy announces "Train with the Pros" baseball series

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Ben Oberle had an idea once the baseball season ended, and it stemmed from something that happened over the spring.

What if area rising baseball players had the chance to learn from some of the professionals who grew up around here?

That’s where United Sports Academy’s Train with the Pros comes in.

It’s a winter-long series that begins Friday at the training facility in North Sioux City.

These standout baseball athletes include North High School’s Dan Tillo and Damek Tomscha, East grad Dom Thompson-Williams, former Bishop Heelan standout Tyler Cropley, as well as Saint Paul Saints pitching coach Mike McCarthy and infield coach Tyler Smarslok.

The idea started when Tomscha and Oberle, the academy’s Sports Director, talked about how unique of a facility USA is, and how much Tomscha wished he would have had the chance to use that while with the Stars.

“I can’t tell you enough how excited I am for Siouxland to have these camps come to the United Sports Academy,” Tomscha said. “It is such a cool chance for the kids to learn from current professional coaches and players. It’s an opportunity I wish I could’ve had growing up in Sioux City and hope the kids in the area take advantage of having these camps so close to home.”

Robert Neustrom, a North grad, will be unable to come home for the series.

United Turf, a division of United Sports Academy, is still taking registrations at usportsacad.com and the fee for the clinic is $60.

The first installment is this weekend with McCarthy. It starts at 10 a.m. with youth players ages up to fourth grade, while fifth through eighth graders have a mid-afternoon session and high-school aged pitchers get their shot starting at 3:30 p.m.

McCarthy and Tomscha became friends while the former Stars standout played for the Minnesota Twins’ Triple-A affiliate, and Tomscha invited McCarthy to come check out United Turf and Batting Cages while giving some pitching tips during the clinic.

McCarthy won’t be teaching the lesson to the kids, per se. According to Oberle, McCarthy’s main objective is to teach the parents the drills and skills so they can properly work with their kids throughout the winter.

“We have like 40 families signed up for it,” Oberle said.

The installment that Oberle is fired up most for, however, comes next month.

Along with the training opportunities, the "Train with Pros" series will offer a bonus question-and-answer session with dinner at 6 p.m. on Dec. 17 at the Holiday Inn Express in North Sioux City.

On that Friday night, Cropley, Thompson-Williams, Tillo and Tomscha will all be home for a meet-and-greet for a social gathering.

Parents are required to come if their kids do come.

Oberle and Briar Cliff University baseball coach Corby McClaughlin will emcee the event.

There will be a questions-and-answers session and there will be an online form where players and fans can submit questions ahead of time.

Then, on Saturday, those four players will give lessons to kids based on their interests.

The younger players will be rotated around, while the high school players will be grouped.

For example, high school kids who want to learn about pitching will be grouped with Tillo.

Oberle said the cost for the two-hour session and the meet-and-greet is $120, and there will be a Black Friday sale on USA’s web site.

Then, in January, Tomscha will be back with Tyler Smarslok, who is the infield coach for the Saints and works with the Twins.

Smarslok will fly up during the weekend of Jan. 22 for a camp for infielders only.

“The big picture that I want to show to the Siouxland is we want to keep bringing in these high-level trainers,” Oberle said. “We want to be the place for sports to train. We just had South Dakota softball last weekend here … we just want people to come train here and be holistic to what they're able to do."

