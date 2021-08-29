ZACH JAMES COLUMN: Robert Neustrom builds power toward climb in Baltimore farm system

Neustrom was called up to the Tides on July 21. At the plate, Neustrom is hitting .265 with four home runs and 19 RBIs.

In the whole season that includes 62 games at Double-A Bowie, Neustrom has a .278 average with 11 homers and 69 RBIs.

That’s coming off a year where Neustrom didn’t play professional ball last summer due to the pandemic. He was one of many minor leaguers who had to find ways to stay fresh and ready, despite there being no games played.

Even though there was no season last year, Neustrom isn’t shocked that he is having a good season.

“I’ve trusted all the hard work I’ve put in,” he said. “I truly believe I took advantage of COVID. I bounced around doing things, and never really took a step off. I handled that adversity and put it to my benefit. This year has been a year of adjustments, a year of learning.”

One of the skills that Neustrom focused on during that time off was hitting for more power. Neustrom always assumed he had the power, and he showed that while playing at North, Iowa, and around the Orioles’ farm system.

Neustrom made some adjustments to help him get the ball in the air, and that made him realize that he has more power than he thought.