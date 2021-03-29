Sullivan: Cubs have a 'humble cockiness' as new season begins

During an appearance recently on MLB Network, Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo casually mentioned the team’s “humble cockiness” as it prepares for the 2021 season.

No one questioned what Rizzo meant, which tends to happen when interviews are pre-scripted to a fit a five-minute window.

But obviously you can’t be humble and cocky at the same time. And based on my dealings with the Cubs over the last six seasons, “humble” is not really a word in the team’s vocabulary, from the owner’s box to the front office on down to the dugout.

That’s not a bad thing per se. Cockiness is a trait many great athletes — and executives — have in their arsenal.

That supreme feeling of inner confidence exhibited by Cubs players like Rizzo, Javier Baez, Willson Contreras, Jake Arrieta and others helped propel them to a World Series title and made them an annual contender, something that’s never happened before in our lifetimes.

A typical Cubs run lasted two or three years at most, and then it was back to the drawing board, usually with a new manager.

This bunch began to change those expectations in 2015, but now, for the first time since Year 3 of the rebuild in 2014, the Cubs enter a season without the usual preseason hype.

The reasons for this are well-documented.

Last year was one of the worst-hitting Cubs teams in history with a .220 average. They dealt ace Yu Darvish and return only one starter in Kyle Hendricks They’ve put their trust in Craig Kimbrel to return to form as the closer, and made only two significant offseason signings — Joc Pederson and Arrieta.