Full of surprises: Royals own best AL record, sweep Tigers

“Brad was not feeling it early and he figured out how to grind through it and pitched out of trouble,” Matheny said.

Scott Barlow and Greg Holland followed for the Royals, each throwing a scoreless inning. Josh Staumont pitched the ninth for his second save in as many chances, sealing the team’s first four-game sweep against Detroit since 2005.

The Royals have won 58 straight games — dating to June 21, 2019 — when ahead after the seventh inning for the longest such streak in baseball.

Spencer Turnbull (1-1) gave up three runs on five hits and no walks while striking out five. Detroit relievers combined to throw three innings of scoreless relief, but its hitters failed to take advantage of chances to extend or win the game, leaving 11 runners on base.

“In a close game like that, you want to take advantage of any opportunity,” Hinch said. “We had a lot more opportunities than previous games and that’s encouraging.”