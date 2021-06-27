Gallo homers again, Lyles strong as Rangers beat Royals 4-1

He was coming off a long relief stint on Tuesday in what would have been his day to start. Lyles allowed two runs in six innings after replacement Taylor Hearn couldn’t get out of the first inning.

Spencer Patton got Jorge Soler on an inning-ending double play in the eighth with two runners on, and Ian Kennedy struck out two in a seven-pitch ninth for his 13th save.

Kansas City matched a season high with three errors, two by third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez. His second miscue with two outs in the sixth allowed Eli White to score the second unearned run for Texas.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: OF/DH Willie Calhoun went on the injured list a day after his left forearm was broken when he was hit by a pitch. OF Jason Martin was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock. The Rangers didn’t have more details on Calhoun, whose jaw was broken when he was hit by a pitch in spring training last year. ... Manager Chris Woodward said OF David Dahl (left rib cage injury) wasn’t the choice to replace Calhoun because the club wasn’t ready to end his minor league rehab assignment. Dahl has been out since May 26.

UP NEXT