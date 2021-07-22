Lantz: Sports bring some of life's most memorable moments

Sanger died a few months later after 52 years with the program, making the win even more meaningful for the small North Iowa town of Britt.

As a fan, I was there for both of the Seattle Seahawks’ NFC Championship wins at Lumen Field, in 2014 and 2015.

The first one, which was sealed with a play we Seattlites refer to as “The Tip,” sent the Seahawks to a Super Bowl that they would eventually win over the Denver Broncos. They won the NFC title again the next year in dramatic fashion, but we don't need to talk about the Super Bowl.

It’s moments like that that gives sports their purpose. On the surface, the games that we play, watch, and analyze seem trivial, given the state of the world these days. We all are still feeling the effects of a massive pandemic, and the state of the country’s political discourse can charitably be described as “tense.”

Do sports really mean anything right now?

When you cover things like high school baseball and softball, you see that, for those involved, they mean everything.

Over the next week, I am excited to get the chance to witness some of the biggest moments of the lives of Northwest Iowa’s athletes, as they battle for high school softball and baseball state titles.