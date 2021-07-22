Lantz: Sports bring some of life's most memorable moments

Big life moments are what I do for a living.
I have a pretty cool job. I get paid to watch sports, talk to athletes, and write stories about some of the biggest moments in their lives.
It’s always a joy for me to witness a team winning a championship, especially if it is the team’s first title in quite awhile. The celebratory rush from the sidelines and subsequent dog-pile in the middle of the field always brings a smile to my face, no matter which team comes out on top.
I got to see one of those moments a few weeks back, when I took the day off of work and traveled to Omaha for Game 3 of the College World Series between Vanderbilt and Mississippi State.
As a Pac-12 graduate, in Big Ten territory, watching a pair of SEC teams, I didn’t have any particular rooting interest. I just wanted to spend the day drinking beer in the bleachers at a ballgame.
I did that, and got to witness a bit of sports history.
As any of you who follow college baseball know, the Mississippi State Bulldogs beat the Vanderbilt Commodores 9-0 on June 30, to earn the school’s first ever national title, in any team sport.
When the final out was made on a groundout to third base, the stadium let loose with a joyous yell that I have only heard a few times before in my life.
I sat with them in the left field bleachers, a Seattle guy witnessing the sight of elderly Mississippians tearfully hugging each other, shirtless college-aged males handing out hundreds of enthusiastic high fives and chest-bumping each other with reckless abandon, and a young child roaring like a lion while repeatedly dumping cups of water onto his head. It was jubilant madness.
I guarantee you that every Bulldogs fan will be able to tell you where they were when their team finally won it all.
I’ve been lucky enough to witness a few other moments like that, both in my journalism career and in my previous life as a sports fan. At my last job with the Mason City Globe Gazette, I got to be there when Newman Catholic clinched its third consecutive state baseball title by beating Alburnett, 11-1, at Principal Park in Des Moines in 2019.
I still remember Knights’ senior Merritt McCardle getting tackled by his teammates at first base as the clinching run crossed the plate. After I covered the team all season long, the Newman players sent me an autographed ball that I keep at my desk.
A few months later, I was in the press box at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls when the West Hancock football team clinched the 2019 Class A state title with a 21-17 win over Grundy Center, with long-time head coach Bob Sanger, who was battling leukemia, watching from his seats in the end-zone as his son coached the team to a championship.
Sanger died a few months later after 52 years with the program, making the win even more meaningful for the small North Iowa town of Britt.
As a fan, I was there for both of the Seattle Seahawks’ NFC Championship wins at Lumen Field, in 2014 and 2015.
The first one, which was sealed with a play we Seattlites refer to as “The Tip,” sent the Seahawks to a Super Bowl that they would eventually win over the Denver Broncos. They won the NFC title again the next year in dramatic fashion, but we don't need to talk about the Super Bowl.
It’s moments like that that gives sports their purpose. On the surface, the games that we play, watch, and analyze seem trivial, given the state of the world these days. We all are still feeling the effects of a massive pandemic, and the state of the country’s political discourse can charitably be described as “tense.”
Do sports really mean anything right now?
When you cover things like high school baseball and softball, you see that, for those involved, they mean everything.
Over the next week, I am excited to get the chance to witness some of the biggest moments of the lives of Northwest Iowa’s athletes, as they battle for high school softball and baseball state titles.
It means a lot to me that I get to play some small part in their championship journeys. I can contribute absolutely nothing from an athletic perspective (believe me, I will make your team lose if you make me play sports), but when I sit down at my laptop after the game, I am aware that the story I am writing is one that is probably going to be saved for decades to come.
I love the idea that some of my past articles are probably still hanging up on the wall of some small-town Iowa diner, or in a scrapbook that a parent or athlete put together to remember one of the most special years of their lives. That is why I do what I do.
I want to wish the best of luck to all of the Northwest Iowa teams still fighting for titles. These are special times, be sure to savor them.
If you do end up winning it all, I will be sitting in the press box, doing my best to help you remember the moment forever.